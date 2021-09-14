Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Scaffolding erected for Stonehenge facelift

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 3:04 pm
Scaffolding has been erected inside at Stonehenge so specialist contractors can repair defects (Ben Birchall/PA)
Cracks and holes in the stones which form Stonehenge are to be repaired for the first time in more than 60 years.

Work is taking place after laser scans showed that the lintel stones, joints and concrete mortar that balance them across the vertical stones have eroded.

English Heritage’s conservation plan will prevent further erosion to the stones themselves and repair earlier works from the 1950s and 1960s.

Conservator James Preston uses a pointing spoon atop scaffold erected inside the stone circle at Stonehenge (Ben Birchall/PA)
Scaffolding will be used to access the tops of the stones in order to remove the old deteriorating mortar and repack joints with lime mortar to prevent the lintels and joints from suffering further erosion.

Heather Sebire, English Heritage’s senior curator for Stonehenge, said: “Stonehenge is unique among stone circles by virtue of its lintels and the special joints used to secure the lintels in place.

“Four-and-a-half-thousand years of being buffeted by wind and rain has created cracks and holes in the surface of the stone, and this vital work will protect the features which make Stonehenge so distinctive.

Scaffolding has been erected inside the stone circle (Ben Birchall/PA).
“Thanks to the sophisticated laser scan technology and our regular checks and monitoring, the stones will now be able to stand the test of time – and Salisbury Plain weather – for many more years.”

The conservation work will be carried out by Strachey Conservation, specialist conservators contracted by English Heritage, and will take up to two weeks.

Visitors to the site will be able to see the conservation work in action.

