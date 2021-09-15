Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

What the papers say – September 15

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 1:01 am
What the papers say – September 15 (PA)
What the papers say – September 15 (PA)

Potential pandemic restrictions dominate the national papers, though there is still space for medical reaction to a star’s controversial take on Covid vaccines.

The Daily Express calls Boris Johnson “Mr Sensible” in its headline, with the paper saying the Prime Minister has flagged increasing measures to halt a coronavirus resurgence in England this winter.

The PM is considering the threat of mandatory facemasks in public and vaccine passports as a last resort, Metro and the Daily Mirror report.

That story is also covered by the Daily Mail, the i and The Daily Telegraph, with those papers saying Mr Johnson will take whatever action is necessary including bringing in a fourth lockdown.

Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance has warned the PM to “go hard and go early” with pandemic restrictions this winter if cases begin to surge, according to The Times.

The Guardian reports Sage experts have said failing to implement a “basket of measures” could lead to between 2,000 and 7,000 hospital admissions with Covid each day in England next month, in a story also covered by The Independent.

And “NHS heroes” of the pandemic have been praised by the Duke of Cambridge and David Beckham at The Sun‘s Who Cares Wins awards, the paper says.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports the Government has been “forced to delay” imposing checks on EU goods entering the UK until mid-2022 as it tries to stop Brexit from “exacerbating supply chain problems”.

And “Nicki’s talking a load of knackers”, according to the headline in the Daily Star, which says chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty has criticised US singer Nicki Minaj for sharing a story about a man who allegedly became impotent after receiving a Covid vaccine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal