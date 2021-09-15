Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Javid urges celebrities not to spread ‘untruths’ about the Covid jab

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 10:04 am Updated: September 15, 2021, 10:37 am
Sajid Javid and Nicki Minaj (PA)
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has issued a fresh appeal to people in the public eye not to spread “untruths” about the Covid vaccines.

Mr Javid said the vaccine were saving lives and that it was important not to undermine public confidence in the programme.

His comments came after the chief medical officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, took issue with the rapper Nicki Minaj who shared a story on social media about a man who was supposedly made impotent by the vaccine.

Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj has been criticised for comments posted online (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

At a Downing Street press conference on Tuesday, Prof Whitty said such claims were “clearly ridiculous” and were “designed just to scare”.

He said people who were deliberately “peddling untruths” about the vaccines should be “ashamed”.

Asked about Minaj’s comments, Mr Javid told BBC Breakfast: “I do know who she is but I don’t want to focus on a particular individual. I don’t want to give the oxygen of publicity they are probably craving for by making such comments.

“Anyone, whether you are a pop celebrity, a footballer or a politician, you should be very careful about your language.

“Certainly when it comes to something as lifesaving as vaccines – in this country there are 112,000 fewer deaths, we estimate, because of our vaccine programme – they should be really careful about what they say and not spread untruths.”

Speaking on Time Radio, he added: “People putting out misinformation – just outright lies – clearly, it doesn’t help.

“I would just appeal to anyone that’s in a public position, please don’t do that. You’re really hurting people because the vaccines are saving lives and you’re doing the opposite by spreading lies.”

Mr Javid said social media companies also needed to do more to prevent the spread of misinformation about the vaccines online.

“They do have a role in this,” he told the BBC.

“We have seen too many instances especially in recent months, whether it is about misinformation around vaccines, or the companies not doing enough to tackle child sexual abuse imagery.

“I think social media companies as whole should be much more responsible.”

