Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Harry celebrates his 37th birthday

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 10:32 am
Members of the royal family have sent messages to Harry as he celebrates his 37th birthday (Facundo Arrizabalaga/PA)
The Duke of Sussex is celebrating his 37th birthday and has been sent greetings by members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Twitter account posted a picture of him along with the words “Happy Birthday Prince Harry!”

A similar message on the Queen’s Twitter account featured four pictures of Harry, including one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex together.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall posted three images on their official social media account, including two of Harry with his father.

The message said: “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!” and included a birthday cake emoji.

Harry is living in California with wife Meghan, son Archie and daughter Lilibet after they made the US their home following their decision to step down as working royals last year.

The couple are likely to celebrate the duke’s birthday privately at their Montecito home.

The past few weeks have been a busy period for the duke, who on Monday co-hosted a virtual military show, alongside US First Lady Jill Biden, to honour those taking part in the Warrior Games, a sporting event for injured US military and veterans.

Harry was inspired to found his Invictus Games after attending the Warrior Games in Colorado in 2013 and seeing how the challenge of competitive sports aided the recovery of injured members of the American forces.

He said: “I am so sorry that we’re not all together at the Warrior Games where we should be.

“The pandemic has certainly changed or flipped life upside down for so many people.”

