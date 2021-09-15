Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK

High Court accepts request to notify Andrew about accuser’s civil case

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 1:09 pm
The lawyer representing the Duke of York’s accuser has asked the High Court to notify him about the civil proceedings in the US (PA)
US lawyers representing the woman who is suing the Duke of York for alleged sexual assault have asked the British courts to notify the royal about the case.

The High Court in London has accepted a request by Virginia Giuffre’s legal team to formally contact Andrew about the civil proceedings launched in America, after first rejecting it citing a technicality.

The first pre-trial hearing was held on Monday in New York when the Duke’s attorney Andrew B Brettler said their legal team had “significant concerns” about the lawsuit, and that Ms Giuffre had previously entered into a “settlement agreement” that would nullify her case.

Epstein investigation
Virginia Giuffre who is suing the Duke of York (Crime+Investigation screengrab/PA)

Despite Andrew being represented in court, his team state he has not been officially notified about the civil case – known as service of proceedings.

Under the Hague Service Convention, a treaty that governs requests between countries for evidence in civil or commercial matters, Ms Giuffre’s legal team can ask the High Court in London to formally notify Andrew about her civil action.

After earlier highlighting an issue with the application, the High Court said later: “The lawyers acting for Ms Giuffre have now provided further information to the High Court, and the High Court has accepted the request for service under the Hague Service Convention.

“The legal process has not yet been served but the High Court will now take steps to serve under the convention, unless service is arranged by agreement between the parties.”

Andrew speaks at Davos
The Duke of York stepped down from public life following the fallout from his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein (PA)

The question about whether Andrew had been properly notified was a major topic at the pre-trial hearing at the US district court for the southern district of New York.

Mr Brettler said during the hearing, held via telephone conference, the duke’s team contested “the validity of service to date”, adding he has not been properly served under either UK or international law.

David Boies, representing Ms Giuffre, said that the complaint had been “delivered to the last known address of the defendant”, he added that the documents had also been sent “by Royal Mail”.

But it appears Mr Boies and his colleagues are trying another course by making the request to the High Court.

Ms Giuffre is suing the Queen’s son for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. She is seeking unspecified damages, but there is speculation the sum could be in the millions of dollars.

She claims she was trafficked by Andrew’s former friend and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with the duke, when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law.

Andrew has vehemently denied all the allegations.

