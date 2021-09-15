Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Possible link between antibiotics and increasing speed of breast cancer growth

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 1:39 pm
A consultant analysing a mammogram (PA)
A consultant analysing a mammogram (PA)

There could be a possible link between antibiotic use and the speed of breast cancer growth, a study of mice suggests.

Antibiotics are often prescribed to breast cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy to control infections during treatment.

Researchers at the University of East Anglia (UEA) set out to research whether disruption of the healthy bacteria in the gut caused by antibiotic use would have an effect on tumour growth.

The role of the gut microbiome has been examined in relation of several cancers.

The study, funded by the charity Breast Cancer Now, found that the use of antibiotics led to the loss of a beneficial bacterial species in the gut, which in turn sped up tumour growth.

Mice used in the study which were treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics had an increased rate at which breast cancer tumours grew in them.

The research team also noticed an increase in the size of secondary tumours that grew in other organs when the cancer spread.

But scientists also said that they have found a type of immune cell which can be targeted to reverse the effects.

Further investigation found a larger number of immune cells, known as a mast cell, in tumours found in mice treated with antibiotics.

Publishing their findings in iScience, researchers said that when the function of these cells can be blocked then the aggressiveness of the tumour reduced.

Dr Stephen Robinson, group leader at the Quadram Institute at UEA, said: “With the rise in bacteria resistance to antibiotics we have known for many years that we need to be very careful about clinical antibiotic use.

“This research further demonstrates the important role a healthy gut microbiota plays in regulating the body’s response to disease and that antibiotics play a significant role in unbalancing a healthy gut microbiome.

“Our research has shown that losing ‘good’ bacteria in the gut, as the result of antibiotic use, can lead to an increased rate of breast cancer growth.

“We believe there is a complex immune element to this mechanism involving mast cells, a type of cell whose role in many cancers is not yet fully understood.

“Therefore, future studies will focus on understanding the possible role of these cells as well as looking into the effects of introducing probiotics into the experimental models we use.”

Dr Simon Vincent, director of research, support and influencing at Breast Cancer Now, said: “Whilst the link between antibiotics and breast cancer growth may sound alarming, we want to remind everyone affected by breast cancer that this is early stage research that has currently only been tested in mice.

“Much more work is needed to understand the complex relationship between gut bacteria and breast cancer.

“However, this research does provide crucial insight and we must now further investigate the effect of antibiotics in breast cancer treatment so that we can find the best way to stop tumours from growing.

“Excitingly, this research has already highlighted that by targeting mast cells, we could potentially halt antibiotic-induced breast cancer growth.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal