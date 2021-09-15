Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to September 11, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (September 12-15) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 103 (27%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 274 (73%) have seen a fall.

The highest rates are all in Scotland.

West Dunbartonshire continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 1,022 new cases in the seven days to September 11, the equivalent of 1,156.9 per 100,000 people.

This is down slightly from 1,212.4 in the seven days to September 4.

East Renfrewshire has the second highest rate, down from 1,073.3 to 998.3, with 959 new cases.

Inverclyde has the third highest rate, down from 1230.2 to 949.9, with 732 new cases.

Fermanagh & Omagh has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (732.1), Neath Port Talbot has the highest rate in Wales (698.8) and Corby in Northamptonshire has the highest rate in England (676.2).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Orkney Islands (up from 84.8 to 250.0)

Lisburn & Castlereagh (496.4 to 631.6)

North West Leicestershire (469.4 to 592.5)

Blaenau Gwent (419.9 to 531.3)

Hinckley & Bosworth (448.7 to 559.5)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on September 15 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 11; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 4.

West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 1156.9, (1022), 1212.4, (1071)

East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 998.3, (959), 1073.3, (1031)

Inverclyde, Scotland, 949.9, (732), 1230.2, (948)

North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 941.8, (3213), 1251.4, (4269)

Renfrewshire, Scotland, 886.3, (1590), 1144.4, (2053)

North Ayrshire, Scotland, 830.5, (1115), 813.4, (1092)

Glasgow City, Scotland, 829.4, (5272), 1035.5, (6582)

Midlothian, Scotland, 822.3, (766), 870.6, (811)

South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 811.0, (2602), 995.3, (3193)

Dundee City, Scotland, 807.7, (1202), 805.7, (1199)

West Lothian, Scotland, 800.2, (1471), 770.3, (1416)

Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 789.6, (405), 947.6, (486)

East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 789.0, (858), 983.9, (1070)

East Ayrshire, Scotland, 785.4, (955), 688.3, (837)

Fife, Scotland, 773.5, (2894), 754.3, (2822)

Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 732.1, (859), 721.0, (846)

Falkirk, Scotland, 711.3, (1142), 807.8, (1297)

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 709.4, (1541), 618.7, (1344)

Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 698.8, (1009), 668.3, (965)

Carmarthenshire, Wales, 698.2, (1327), 638.7, (1214)

Corby, East Midlands, 676.2, (494), 633.8, (463)

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 673.6, (407), 804.3, (486)

Stirling, Scotland, 664.3, (625), 670.7, (631)

South Ayrshire, Scotland, 656.3, (736), 699.1, (784)

Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 654.5, (989), 718.0, (1085)

Caerphilly, Wales, 631.7, (1148), 557.4, (1013)

Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 631.6, (925), 496.4, (727)

Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 617.0, (1609), 538.0, (1403)

City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 612.4, (3231), 755.3, (3985)

Swansea, Wales, 599.8, (1479), 702.1, (1731)

North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 592.5, (621), 469.4, (492)

Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 580.6, (496), 826.4, (706)

Blackpool, North-west England, 573.8, (794), 533.3, (738)

Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 559.5, (636), 448.7, (510)

Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 542.9, (757), 512.0, (714)

Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 537.8, (801), 478.7, (713)

Blaby, East Midlands, 537.5, (548), 464.0, (473)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 537.1, (1299), 589.6, (1426)

Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 531.9, (771), 454.0, (658)

Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 531.3, (372), 419.9, (294)

Aberdeen City, Scotland, 522.1, (1196), 536.1, (1228)

Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 521.8, (948), 477.2, (867)

Conwy, Wales, 519.5, (614), 540.7, (639)

Allerdale, North-west England, 515.2, (504), 490.6, (480)

Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 513.7, (695), 473.8, (641)

Denbighshire, Wales, 509.0, (492), 528.6, (511)

Highland, Scotland, 506.3, (1192), 604.0, (1422)

Belfast, Northern Ireland, 499.5, (1711), 487.5, (1670)

East Lothian, Scotland, 494.0, (533), 674.7, (728)

Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 489.7, (1269), 557.3, (1444)

Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 478.1, (709), 574.5, (852)

Charnwood, East Midlands, 477.7, (900), 446.4, (841)

Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 476.3, (273), 389.1, (223)

Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 473.7, (681), 408.3, (587)

Angus, Scotland, 471.4, (546), 544.8, (631)

Torfaen, Wales, 457.7, (434), 362.7, (344)

Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 457.2, (464), 474.0, (481)

Hartlepool, North-east England, 455.0, (427), 392.2, (368)

Fylde, North-west England, 448.2, (364), 401.4, (326)

Scottish Borders, Scotland, 446.0, (514), 464.2, (535)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 444.1, (579), 375.8, (490)

Gwynedd, Wales, 442.6, (554), 445.8, (558)

Middlesbrough, North-east England, 442.4, (625), 405.6, (573)

Wyre, North-west England, 440.4, (498), 383.0, (433)

Tamworth, West Midlands, 438.4, (337), 416.3, (320)

Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 436.6, (1083), 432.1, (1072)

Ceredigion, Wales, 430.8, (314), 414.3, (302)

Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 426.7, (420), 377.9, (372)

Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 426.3, (773), 460.5, (835)

Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 425.2, (689), 350.5, (568)

Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 424.5, (299), 391.8, (276)

Mansfield, East Midlands, 424.3, (464), 486.5, (532)

South Tyneside, North-east England, 422.1, (638), 421.5, (637)

Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 419.8, (1313), 438.6, (1372)

Rugby, West Midlands, 419.3, (464), 347.0, (384)

Kettering, East Midlands, 418.7, (428), 481.4, (492)

Bridgend, Wales, 416.8, (615), 429.7, (634)

Harborough, East Midlands, 415.5, (397), 414.5, (396)

North Tyneside, North-east England, 415.1, (867), 385.4, (805)

Powys, Wales, 414.2, (551), 389.4, (518)

Newport, Wales, 412.9, (646), 461.5, (722)

Leicester, East Midlands, 412.7, (1461), 379.6, (1344)

Halton, North-west England, 411.5, (534), 450.8, (585)

Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 410.2, (1087), 464.6, (1231)

Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 406.0, (1396), 433.7, (1491)

County Durham, North-east England, 405.9, (2164), 396.7, (2115)

Tameside, North-west England, 405.1, (920), 460.1, (1045)

Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 400.1, (267), 482.6, (322)

Carlisle, North-west England, 398.1, (432), 339.1, (368)

Derby, East Midlands, 396.8, (1019), 406.5, (1044)

Peterborough, Eastern England, 396.3, (803), 436.8, (885)

Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 395.0, (542), 370.9, (509)

Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 391.7, (595), 339.7, (516)

Hyndburn, North-west England, 390.7, (317), 303.2, (246)

Eden, North-west England, 390.7, (210), 355.3, (191)

Flintshire, Wales, 389.6, (611), 388.9, (610)

Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 389.2, (823), 375.5, (794)

Knowsley, North-west England, 387.7, (591), 501.8, (765)

South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 387.2, (424), 368.0, (403)

East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 386.7, (1327), 440.0, (1510)

Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 383.8, (620), 404.2, (653)

Wrexham, Wales, 382.2, (520), 340.3, (463)

Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 382.1, (379), 321.6, (319)

Lichfield, West Midlands, 381.5, (403), 375.8, (397)

Cherwell, South-east England, 381.3, (579), 427.4, (649)

Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 379.8, (413), 376.1, (409)

High Peak, East Midlands, 378.9, (351), 529.0, (490)

Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 376.0, (965), 402.1, (1032)

Cardiff, Wales, 375.4, (1386), 430.1, (1588)

Melton, East Midlands, 373.6, (192), 398.9, (205)

Erewash, East Midlands, 372.8, (430), 534.1, (616)

Bolsover, East Midlands, 370.2, (301), 386.2, (314)

North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 369.7, (242), 395.7, (259)

Sunderland, North-east England, 368.9, (1025), 394.8, (1097)

South Holland, East Midlands, 367.2, (352), 291.1, (279)

North Devon, South-west England, 366.7, (360), 346.3, (340)

Stockport, North-west England, 366.1, (1077), 392.3, (1154)

Fenland, Eastern England, 364.4, (372), 386.0, (394)

Ribble Valley, North-west England, 364.4, (226), 254.7, (158)

Northumberland, North-east England, 362.5, (1174), 320.9, (1039)

Copeland, North-west England, 360.1, (245), 352.7, (240)

Luton, Eastern England, 356.9, (762), 382.6, (817)

Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 355.1, (701), 389.0, (768)

Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 354.4, (1246), 407.6, (1433)

Lincoln, East Midlands, 353.8, (354), 388.8, (389)

Torridge, South-west England, 353.6, (243), 285.2, (196)

Cheshire East, North-west England, 353.5, (1367), 371.6, (1437)

Dudley, West Midlands, 353.3, (1139), 347.1, (1119)

Gateshead, North-east England, 353.1, (713), 350.1, (707)

Coventry, West Midlands, 352.4, (1337), 324.2, (1230)

Walsall, West Midlands, 350.9, (1006), 380.2, (1090)

Darlington, North-east England, 349.2, (375), 428.3, (460)

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 347.9, (920), 404.7, (1070)

St. Helens, North-west England, 347.9, (630), 331.3, (600)

Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 347.0, (2772), 379.8, (3034)

Liverpool, North-west England, 346.5, (1734), 386.4, (1934)

Sandwell, West Midlands, 346.2, (1139), 339.2, (1116)

Amber Valley, East Midlands, 345.4, (445), 314.4, (405)

North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 345.3, (353), 295.5, (302)

Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 344.8, (1058), 292.7, (898)

Sefton, North-west England, 342.9, (946), 375.1, (1035)

Preston, North-west England, 342.0, (493), 315.0, (454)

Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 341.6, (404), 300.1, (355)

Wigan, North-west England, 340.5, (1126), 328.1, (1085)

Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 340.3, (419), 323.2, (398)

Dacorum, Eastern England, 340.3, (529), 381.5, (593)

North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 340.1, (542), 343.2, (547)

North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 339.8, (587), 353.1, (610)

Ashfield, East Midlands, 338.2, (434), 431.7, (554)

Shropshire, West Midlands, 337.1, (1097), 325.1, (1058)

Plymouth, South-west England, 337.1, (886), 437.1, (1149)

Warrington, North-west England, 334.8, (701), 353.4, (740)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 334.1, (433), 441.3, (572)

West Lancashire, North-west England, 332.8, (381), 409.6, (469)

Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 332.7, (1468), 346.3, (1528)

Stevenage, Eastern England, 332.6, (293), 334.8, (295)

Oldham, North-west England, 332.5, (790), 304.7, (724)

South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 331.9, (373), 351.5, (395)

Rutland, East Midlands, 331.1, (134), 353.3, (143)

Redditch, West Midlands, 330.7, (283), 312.0, (267)

Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 327.9, (496), 401.3, (607)

Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 327.8, (398), 317.1, (385)

Salford, North-west England, 327.0, (859), 348.7, (916)

Chorley, North-west England, 325.6, (387), 283.5, (337)

Mendip, South-west England, 323.3, (376), 361.2, (420)

East Lindsey, East Midlands, 323.2, (459), 364.7, (518)

East Suffolk, Eastern England, 321.5, (805), 263.6, (660)

Herefordshire, West Midlands, 321.3, (622), 311.4, (603)

Warwick, West Midlands, 320.2, (464), 313.3, (454)

South Lakeland, North-west England, 318.4, (334), 328.9, (345)

Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 316.4, (320), 383.6, (388)

Trafford, North-west England, 315.3, (749), 362.0, (860)

Sedgemoor, South-west England, 315.1, (389), 423.7, (523)

Portsmouth, South-east England, 314.9, (676), 384.7, (826)

North Kesteven, East Midlands, 314.9, (372), 292.9, (346)

Pendle, North-west England, 314.7, (290), 328.8, (303)

South Ribble, North-west England, 314.2, (349), 334.0, (371)

Broxtowe, East Midlands, 314.1, (360), 337.6, (387)

Torbay, South-west England, 313.5, (427), 400.8, (546)

Stafford, West Midlands, 312.6, (431), 326.4, (450)

Solihull, West Midlands, 311.7, (678), 352.7, (767)

West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 311.4, (348), 355.2, (397)

Lancaster, North-west England, 311.2, (461), 334.9, (496)

Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 310.4, (1829), 347.6, (2048)

East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 308.5, (373), 345.7, (418)

Bury, North-west England, 305.2, (582), 308.3, (588)

Reading, South-east England, 304.4, (488), 394.2, (632)

Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 303.2, (278), 415.5, (381)

Pembrokeshire, Wales, 302.2, (383), 437.1, (554)

Gedling, East Midlands, 301.9, (357), 421.2, (498)

Havant, South-east England, 300.0, (379), 338.8, (428)

Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 299.6, (161), 271.7, (146)

Wellingborough, East Midlands, 296.0, (237), 354.6, (284)

Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 294.9, (539), 281.2, (514)

Breckland, Eastern England, 294.5, (416), 257.0, (363)

Chesterfield, East Midlands, 294.5, (309), 332.6, (349)

Burnley, North-west England, 294.4, (263), 302.2, (270)

Wirral, North-west England, 294.1, (954), 337.3, (1094)

Isle of Wight, South-east England, 291.6, (415), 331.0, (471)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 290.7, (1673), 384.2, (2211)

Rochdale, North-west England, 290.6, (650), 282.1, (631)

Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 290.6, (436), 257.3, (386)

Hertsmere, Eastern England, 290.1, (306), 309.1, (326)

Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 289.4, (1569), 309.2, (1676)

Daventry, East Midlands, 288.7, (251), 339.3, (295)

Gravesham, South-east England, 287.2, (307), 347.1, (371)

South Hams, South-west England, 285.4, (251), 382.1, (336)

Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 283.4, (285), 409.7, (412)

Swindon, South-west England, 281.3, (627), 457.6, (1020)

Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 280.8, (1536), 335.8, (1837)

Shetland Islands, Scotland, 279.8, (64), 310.5, (71)

Ipswich, Eastern England, 279.5, (380), 277.2, (377)

Northampton, East Midlands, 278.2, (624), 304.5, (683)

Eastleigh, South-east England, 278.2, (377), 352.7, (478)

Birmingham, West Midlands, 278.1, (3172), 283.4, (3232)

Manchester, North-west England, 277.3, (1541), 303.6, (1687)

Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 276.8, (814), 316.2, (930)

Ealing, London, 276.5, (941), 301.5, (1026)

Southampton, South-east England, 276.0, (698), 292.6, (740)

South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 275.4, (263), 320.4, (306)

Maldon, Eastern England, 275.2, (180), 278.3, (182)

Fareham, South-east England, 275.1, (320), 393.7, (458)

Three Rivers, Eastern England, 273.5, (257), 336.3, (316)

Milton Keynes, South-east England, 273.1, (738), 306.8, (829)

Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 272.8, (338), 307.5, (381)

Bolton, North-west England, 272.7, (786), 260.5, (751)

Oxford, South-east England, 272.5, (413), 294.2, (446)

Harlow, Eastern England, 271.5, (237), 303.6, (265)

Bedford, Eastern England, 270.8, (473), 274.2, (479)

Harrow, London, 270.3, (682), 297.2, (750)

East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 268.1, (255), 318.6, (303)

North Somerset, South-west England, 268.1, (578), 373.9, (806)

Rochford, Eastern England, 267.0, (234), 248.8, (218)

Gosport, South-east England, 266.9, (226), 447.6, (379)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 266.5, (403), 271.7, (411)

Wokingham, South-east England, 266.2, (463), 401.3, (698)

Hounslow, London, 266.0, (723), 278.5, (757)

Watford, Eastern England, 266.0, (257), 362.2, (350)

Moray, Scotland, 264.3, (253), 227.8, (218)

Slough, South-east England, 264.1, (395), 307.5, (460)

Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 263.6, (349), 308.9, (409)

Broxbourne, Eastern England, 263.3, (257), 242.8, (237)

Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 262.5, (146), 329.0, (183)

Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 262.0, (469), 372.1, (666)

Nottingham, East Midlands, 261.9, (883), 332.0, (1119)

Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 261.6, (465), 295.3, (525)

Brentwood, Eastern England, 261.5, (202), 264.1, (204)

Test Valley, South-east England, 261.1, (332), 351.5, (447)

Colchester, Eastern England, 260.1, (513), 273.8, (540)

South Somerset, South-west England, 259.6, (438), 366.9, (619)

Thurrock, Eastern England, 258.1, (453), 306.5, (538)

Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 256.8, (186), 262.4, (190)

Crawley, South-east England, 256.1, (288), 297.8, (335)

Broadland, Eastern England, 255.4, (337), 290.3, (383)

Barnet, London, 253.9, (1013), 250.1, (998)

Dorset, South-west England, 253.6, (963), 322.0, (1223)

Croydon, London, 253.5, (985), 287.2, (1116)

Redbridge, London, 251.9, (770), 255.8, (782)

Tandridge, South-east England, 251.9, (223), 311.7, (276)

North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 251.8, (336), 310.2, (414)

Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 251.4, (299), 371.6, (442)

Orkney Islands, Scotland, 250.0, (56), 84.8, (19)

Boston, East Midlands, 249.9, (177), 231.5, (164)

Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 249.9, (262), 247.0, (259)

Hillingdon, London, 249.5, (771), 292.9, (905)

Wiltshire, South-west England, 249.4, (1257), 360.1, (1815)

West Berkshire, South-east England, 249.3, (395), 473.9, (751)

Exeter, South-west England, 248.3, (331), 340.5, (454)

Uttlesford, Eastern England, 248.0, (230), 270.6, (251)

Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 247.2, (369), 312.9, (467)

St Albans, Eastern England, 247.1, (369), 376.4, (562)

Babergh, Eastern England, 246.9, (229), 207.0, (192)

Hart, South-east England, 246.9, (241), 311.4, (304)

East Devon, South-west England, 246.5, (365), 367.4, (544)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 246.4, (978), 299.3, (1188)

Mid Devon, South-west England, 246.1, (205), 372.2, (310)

Bexley, London, 245.9, (613), 250.3, (624)

Havering, London, 245.2, (639), 266.3, (694)

Rushmoor, South-east England, 244.7, (231), 307.2, (290)

Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 244.4, (198), 297.5, (241)

West Suffolk, Eastern England, 244.2, (433), 314.7, (558)

Waltham Forest, London, 244.1, (676), 253.5, (702)

South Norfolk, Eastern England, 243.9, (349), 267.0, (382)

South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 243.6, (392), 318.8, (513)

Rossendale, North-west England, 243.6, (174), 278.6, (199)

Tendring, Eastern England, 243.0, (358), 257.9, (380)

Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 242.4, (139), 317.4, (182)

Elmbridge, South-east England, 241.2, (331), 319.9, (439)

Castle Point, Eastern England, 240.8, (218), 215.4, (195)

Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 240.6, (319), 305.5, (405)

East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 240.5, (365), 293.2, (445)

Barking and Dagenham, London, 239.6, (513), 245.2, (525)

Chichester, South-east England, 239.5, (291), 272.4, (331)

Spelthorne, South-east England, 239.3, (239), 331.4, (331)

Wealden, South-east England, 239.0, (389), 309.7, (504)

Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 238.3, (270), 293.9, (333)

Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 237.8, (328), 323.4, (446)

Guildford, South-east England, 237.4, (357), 250.1, (376)

Norwich, Eastern England, 237.0, (337), 300.3, (427)

Bristol, South-west England, 236.8, (1103), 395.6, (1843)

East Hampshire, South-east England, 236.6, (293), 303.6, (376)

Epping Forest, Eastern England, 236.1, (312), 281.4, (372)

Sevenoaks, South-east England, 235.6, (286), 308.1, (374)

Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 235.0, (216), 295.9, (272)

Worcester, West Midlands, 234.4, (235), 251.3, (252)

Lambeth, London, 234.0, (753), 260.1, (837)

Winchester, South-east England, 232.7, (293), 304.9, (384)

Basildon, Eastern England, 232.5, (436), 263.4, (494)

Chelmsford, Eastern England, 231.7, (416), 291.8, (524)

South Kesteven, East Midlands, 231.1, (331), 331.6, (475)

Merton, London, 231.0, (477), 258.2, (533)

Sutton, London, 230.6, (479), 268.6, (558)

Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 229.9, (422), 259.3, (476)

Surrey Heath, South-east England, 229.8, (205), 341.9, (305)

Brent, London, 229.1, (751), 247.7, (812)

Dover, South-east England, 227.8, (270), 254.0, (301)

Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 226.6, (661), 306.8, (895)

Cambridge, Eastern England, 225.5, (282), 264.7, (331)

Mole Valley, South-east England, 225.0, (197), 276.4, (242)

Bromley, London, 224.8, (748), 278.9, (928)

Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 224.7, (279), 327.8, (407)

Maidstone, South-east England, 224.1, (388), 283.0, (490)

Thanet, South-east England, 223.4, (316), 289.8, (410)

Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 222.6, (346), 326.2, (507)

Medway, South-east England, 222.5, (621), 243.2, (679)

Eastbourne, South-east England, 221.6, (229), 294.2, (304)

Forest of Dean, South-west England, 221.6, (193), 359.3, (313)

South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 221.2, (318), 338.0, (486)

Wychavon, West Midlands, 220.5, (289), 248.7, (326)

Cotswold, South-west England, 219.4, (198), 347.9, (314)

Woking, South-east England, 219.0, (219), 258.0, (258)

Dartford, South-east England, 218.3, (249), 292.0, (333)

Kingston upon Thames, London, 217.7, (390), 237.8, (426)

Worthing, South-east England, 217.7, (241), 228.5, (253)

Newham, London, 217.3, (772), 223.5, (794)

Braintree, Eastern England, 216.9, (332), 220.8, (338)

Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 215.9, (424), 360.6, (708)

Runnymede, South-east England, 215.9, (195), 270.1, (244)

New Forest, South-east England, 215.4, (387), 271.1, (487)

Richmond upon Thames, London, 215.0, (426), 267.0, (529)

Arun, South-east England, 213.5, (344), 247.6, (399)

Enfield, London, 213.1, (711), 212.8, (710)

Teignbridge, South-west England, 212.5, (287), 319.9, (432)

South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 211.9, (610), 344.7, (992)

Lewisham, London, 211.6, (646), 222.4, (679)

Monmouthshire, Wales, 209.1, (199), 304.7, (290)

Kensington and Chelsea, London, 209.1, (328), 211.0, (331)

Gloucester, South-west England, 208.9, (271), 343.1, (445)

Hastings, South-east England, 208.5, (193), 378.2, (350)

Mid Sussex, South-east England, 208.4, (317), 303.0, (461)

Stroud, South-west England, 207.6, (251), 421.0, (509)

Haringey, London, 207.2, (552), 224.5, (598)

West Lindsey, East Midlands, 206.9, (199), 296.3, (285)

Ashford, South-east England, 206.8, (271), 279.4, (366)

Horsham, South-east England, 205.5, (299), 265.3, (386)

East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 204.1, (184), 272.8, (246)

York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 202.8, (428), 268.2, (566)

Greenwich, London, 201.4, (582), 221.4, (640)

Wandsworth, London, 197.1, (650), 240.8, (794)

Waverley, South-east England, 192.8, (244), 282.9, (358)

Camden, London, 189.6, (530), 192.8, (539)

Tewkesbury, South-west England, 189.4, (183), 296.0, (286)

Islington, London, 186.2, (462), 189.0, (469)

Swale, South-east England, 184.1, (278), 217.2, (328)

Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 183.8, (146), 232.9, (185)

Southwark, London, 183.4, (587), 233.4, (747)

Tower Hamlets, London, 182.5, (606), 220.5, (732)

Westminster, London, 181.6, (490), 189.4, (511)

West Devon, South-west England, 179.9, (101), 331.3, (186)

Lewes, South-east England, 178.7, (185), 264.7, (274)

Canterbury, South-east England, 173.9, (290), 212.3, (354)

North Norfolk, Eastern England, 167.4, (176), 208.2, (219)

Adur, South-east England, 165.1, (106), 207.2, (133)

Hackney and City of London, London, 162.7, (475), 230.6, (673)

Cheltenham, South-west England, 157.7, (183), 330.9, (384)

Rother, South-east England, 146.8, (142), 255.4, (247)

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 128.3, (34), 188.7, (50)