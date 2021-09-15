Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
British Library compares Met Gala outfits to medieval art

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 10:34 pm
Kim Kardashian attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
The outfits worn at this year’s Met Gala inspired comparisons with medieval art from the British Library.

The theme of the gala event this year was In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion, which aimed to celebrate inspirational American designers.

Among those taking note of the fashion show – which takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City – was the British Library, which could not help but compare the celebrity looks with slightly more dated works of art.

“Met Gala looks as Medieval art: a thread,” tweeted @britishlibrary, which has 1.8 million followers.

Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy wore an elaborate pastel pink, blue and green outfit, with puffed sleeves, depicting a world map and a male couple kissing.

His outfit was compared to an image of a man praying in the sea – probably not what Levy was going for.

Rapper, singer and songwriter Lil Nas X’s metallic gold jumpsuit did not escape the eye of the library either.

His shiny uniform was compared to an ancient book cover, adorned with jewels and a gold figure.

Meanwhile, reality star Kim Kardashian has courted attention from many corners of society, but possibly not the British Library.

Her head-to-toe black ensemble, featuring a long ponytail, was compared to a posing crow.

If next year’s theme is medieval artworks, many celebrities would appear to have their costumes sorted.

