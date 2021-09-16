Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

What the papers say – September 16

By Press Association
September 16, 2021, 1:03 am
What the papers say – September 16 (PA)
Boris Johnson’s Cabinet reshuffle makes headlines with the papers talking of the Prime Minister wielding the axe, while the sleep habits of a Premier League footballer also feature on the front pages.

The Times is one of many to feature news of changes in the Government, the paper saying Mr Johnson is seeking to “refocus his premiership beyond the pandemic”.

The Daily Telegraph writes the reshuffle was “more extensive than expected”, with Dominic Raab and Michael Gove among those losing out.

The Guardian writes the shake-up lays the ground for the next general election, while the Financial Times says the move is an attempt to revive the Prime Minister’s domestic reform agenda.

Metro calls it “reshuffle kerfuffle” and riffs on former education secretary Gavin Williamson’s comment that Russia should “go away and shut up” when he served as defence secretary.

The i says “blundering Cabinet allies” were shown the door, while The Independent leads on the fall of Mr Williamson and Mr Raab.

The Daily Mail says Mr Johnson “stamped his authority” on the Cabinet with the reshuffle focusing on delivering an election win.

The Daily Express leads with Mr Johnson vowing to “unite and level up” the country.

And the Daily Star has a sideways look on events in Westminster, saying Mr Johnson has “juggled his cabinet of clowns”.

The Sun writes Cristiano Ronaldo is moving mansions after being kept awake by noisy sheep.

And the Daily Mirror leads with a report on a “climate emergency”, with an artist’s impression of how the Shambles in York could look in 2070 with floods caused by climate change.

