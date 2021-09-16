Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021
News / UK

Festival of Rescue to bring 300 competitors to Tyneside

By Press Association
September 16, 2021, 11:18 am
Rescuers from across the country will compete in lifesaving tasks on Tyneside this weekend (TWFRS/PA)
Rescuers from across the country will compete in lifesaving tasks on Tyneside this weekend (TWFRS/PA)

Firefighters from across the country will take part in a two-day Festival of Rescue life-saving challenge.

Newcastle and Gateshead’s Quayside will host 300 competitors from 25 fire and rescue services who will be demonstrating their skills in and around the River Tyne.

Teams will battle it out across five disciplines, vehicle extrication, trauma care, urban search and rescue, rope rescue and water rescue.

Spectators will be able to watch competitors display their skills, while the different fire and rescue services will be able to learn from each other.

Chief fire officer, Chris Lowther of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The focus of the festival is to celebrate the skills, dedication and devotion of our firefighting heroes, who put their lives on the line to keep the public safe from harm on a daily basis.
 
“It provides a national stage to shine a spotlight on to those specialist disciplines that prove critical during real-life incidents and emergencies.”

The challenge is organised by the charity UKRO (United Kingdom Rescue Organisation) and is staged in a different city every year.

It takes place on Tyneside on Friday and Saturday.

