Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

What the papers say – September 17

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 11:15 am
What the papers say – September 17 (PA)
What the papers say – September 17 (PA)

A variety of stories are making headlines, ranging from the new AUKUS pact between the US, UK and Australia, to holidays abroad and climate campaigners.

The Times leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson being “challenged” over the new defence alliance and whether Britain could be “dragged into war with China”.

The Guardian also leads with the “international backlash” to the plans, writing the alliance could “provoke China and prompt conflict in the Pacific”, as does The Independent.

Priti Patel’s reaction to climate activists who have held motorway protests this week is on the front of The Daily Telegraph, the Home Secretary calling for police to take “decisive action” against the “completely unacceptable” actions.

The end of “hated” travel testing rules for those who have had two doses of vaccine leads the Daily Mail, and the Daily Express also carries the “green light for travel” on its front page.

The i leads with the UK Government planning to give the go-ahead to genetic engineering in UK farming, with farmers saying altered food could be on the shelves within five years.

The Daily Mirror features the latest on the legal case against the Duke of York.

Metro reports on the “race hate tweet hell” faced by a BBC Sport presenter who was told a slur he was sent was not against Twitter’s rules.

The Financial Times reports Chancellor Rishi Sunak will use the Budget to set out rules to “rein in government borrowing”.

And the Daily Star leads with “TV gobster” Piers Morgan talking about his storming off from the Good Morning Britain set after a row with weather presenter Alex Beresford over Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal