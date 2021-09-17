Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scientists trialling whether children need second coronavirus vaccine

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 11:15 am
Scientists are trialling whether children need a second coronavirus vaccine (Damien Storan/PA)
Scientists are looking at whether children need a second dose of coronavirus vaccine and if so which type would be best.

It comes after health leaders approved first doses of the Pfizer vaccine for over-12s on Monday.

Researchers are launching a study of Covid-19 vaccination schedules in young people aged 12 to 16.

The Com-Cov 3 trial will seek to recruit 360 volunteers who will be enrolled in one of four arms of the study.

Professor Matthew Snape, associate professor in paediatrics and vaccinology at the University of Oxford, and chief investigator on the trial, said: “This study will provide vital information on the range of options for immunising teenagers against Covid-19 in the UK.

“As well as looking at the standard two full doses of the Pfizer vaccine, we will look at how well volunteers respond when their second dose of Pfizer is half that of the first dose, or if different vaccines are used altogether, such as the vaccines manufactured by Moderna or Novavax.

“This will provide the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) with information crucial to informing their advice about immunising teenagers in the UK.”

Participants will either receive two Covid-19 vaccine doses in the study, in which case their first dose will be the Pfizer jab.

Alternatively, those who have already received a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine through the NHS can be enrolled at the time of their second dose.

Participants will be randomly allocated at the time of the second dose to receive either a full dose or half dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a full dose of the Novavax jab or a half dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The study is backed through funding from the Vaccines Taskforce and National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and run across four NIHR-supported sites by the National Immunisation Schedule Evaluation Consortium.

Professor Andrew Ustianowski, NIHR clinical lead for the Covid-19 vaccination programme and joint national infection specialty lead, said: “It is important to establish the most effective vaccine doses for different population groups, and this latest study will help develop our understanding of immune responses for young people once vaccinated against Covid-19.”

Researchers hope to report initial results by December, and if the results are promising, regulators the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and JCVI would formally assess the safety and efficacy of any new vaccination process before advising whether it is rolled out to patients.

Anyone who is interested can register on comcovstudy.org.uk.

