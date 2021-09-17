Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Decision expected on fresh inquest into death of woman who had benefits stopped

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 11:17 am
Joy Dove has battled for another inquest into the death of her daughter Jodey Whiting (Victoria Jones/PA)
The mother of a housebound disabled woman who killed herself after her benefits were cut is to find out whether she has won her High Court bid for a fresh inquest.

Jodey Whiting, 42, from Stockton-on-Tees, died in February 2017 about two weeks after her disability benefit was stopped when she did not attend a work capability assessment.

Her mother, Joy Dove, asked the High Court in London to grant a new inquest to investigate the role of the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) in Ms Whiting’s death.

Following a two-day hearing in June, the court is due to rule on Ms Dove’s claim on Friday.

The original inquest, which was conducted by Teesside and Hartlepool Coroner’s Service and lasted just 37 minutes, determined that Ms Whiting had taken her own life.

At the hearing earlier this year, the court heard Ms Whiting had received benefits for more than a decade due to serious, long-term, physical and mental health issues including severe pain and a history of self-harm.

After Ms Whiting failed to attend a capability assessment, the DWP terminated her disability benefit on February 6 2017, which led to her housing benefit and council tax benefit also being terminated.

Ms Whiting was found dead in her home two weeks later.

The court heard the DWP’s decision to terminate the benefit was overturned on March 31, weeks after Ms Whiting’s death.

Ms Dove’s lawyers argued there were “multiple, significant failings” by the DWP when it terminated her daughter’s Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) that were not considered at the previous inquest.

However, the coroner’s service argued that it was “far from certain” that an inquest could determine whether the DWP’s failings were the cause of Ms Whiting’s death.

Lord Justice Warby, Mrs Justice Farbey and Judge Thomas Teague QC, the chief coroner for England and Wales, will hand down their judgment remotely at 10.30am.

