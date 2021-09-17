Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government admits air quality on trains is ‘poorer than desired’

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 11:21 am
Air quality on some diesel trains should be improved, the Department for Transport has said (Nick Ansell/PA)
Air quality on some diesel trains is “poorer than desired”, the Department for Transport (DfT) has admitted.

Research funded by the Government found that on-train concentrations of nitrogen dioxide can reach up to 13 times higher than those next to major central London roads.

Levels are highest when trains are in tunnels or idling at stations.

The DfT insisted air quality on the rail network is “within legal limits”.

But it admitted that “on some trains” it is “poorer than desired”, and has commissioned a review of the regulations and standards which control air pollution and people’s exposure to it on the rail network.

Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “The safety of staff and passengers is our absolute priority.

“While these findings are within limits, I do not believe people should have to accept anything less than the highest levels of air quality.

“I have asked the industry to immediately conduct further research and explore all engineering modifications and options to rapidly improve air quality on trains and in stations.

“I have also launched a comprehensive review of the current standards and guidance related to air quality on the rail network.

“If required, we will not hesitate to strengthen legislation to ensure the highest standards of air quality are met and maintained.”

The research was conducted by the Rail Safety and Standards Board on six types of trains operating on six different routes in England.

Nitrogen dioxide is produced by trains with diesel engines.

Rail industry figures show that 62% of Britain’s rail network is not electrified, meaning the vast majority of trains in those areas run on diesel.

Small-scale tests of battery electric and hydrogen trains are taking place.

Electrification of Britain’s railways has generally been stop-start.

Plans in South Wales, the Midlands and the Lake District were axed or downgraded in July 2017 by then-transport secretary Chris Grayling.

That came amid cost overruns on projects such as the Great Western route, where the original budget was exceeded by around £2 billion.

It emerged in January that there were no plans to electrify the new East West Rail scheme which will eventually run between Oxford and Cambridge.

In April, 15 industry, business and campaign groups wrote to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps urging him to launch a “no regret” scheme of electrification work.

