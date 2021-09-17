Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than one in five adults under 40 still unjabbed, figures show

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 11:22 am
A Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine being prepared (Nick Potts/PA)
More than one in five UK adults under 40 have still not received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, figures show.

Latest estimates for the percentage of 18 to 39-year-olds who are unjabbed range from 21% in Scotland to 25% in Northern Ireland, with 22% in England and 23% in Wales.

In total, 4.2 million adults under 40 have yet to have their first dose, according to figures for vaccinations delivered up to September 15.

This includes nearly 2.7 million people aged 18 to 29.

First doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been available for everyone aged 18 and over since the end of June.

The figures have been published by the UK’s four health agencies.

They suggest there is still a large minority of young adults reluctant to have the vaccine, despite a host of initiatives to encourage take-up, including publicity campaigns, pop-up vaccination centres and discounts from businesses.

Among 18 to 29-year-olds, the percentage of people unjabbed is as high as 27% in England and Northern Ireland, with 24% for Scotland and 23% in Wales.

Across the UK as a whole, there are nearly 5.9 million people who are eligible for a jab but who have yet to receive any vaccine.

Of this total, about five million are in England, 402,000 in Scotland, 237,000 in Wales and 198,000 in Northern Ireland.

Large cities in England continue to be areas with particularly high levels of unvaccinated young adults.

Birmingham has the highest estimated percentage of unjabbed 18 to 29-year-olds (50.3%), according to analysis by the PA news agency.

The next highest is Coventry (48.8%), followed by the London borough of Islington (45.8%), Liverpool (45.7%) and Nottingham (44.0%).

In total, there are 45 local authority areas in England where at least one third of 18-29 year-olds have yet to receive any vaccine.

These also include Manchester (42.7%), Leicester (40.7%), Sheffield (38.3%) and Leeds (37.8%).

