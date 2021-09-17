Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tributes paid to pilot killed in crash

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 11:23 am
Police tape (Joe Giddens/PA)
The family of the pilot who died in a light aircraft crash have paid tribute to him.

Jonathan Mann, known as Joe, was flying the plane that crashed on agricultural land near the village of Buckland St Mary in Somerset on August 12.

Mr Mann, 69, and his passenger, artist Margaret Costa, 74, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Joe Mann was the pilot of a light aircraft which crashed in Somerset (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
“He was a great man and a talented pilot; the world feels a colder place without his warmth and good humour,” his family said in a statement.

“Joe leaves behind wife Diane, four daughters, three grandsons and a baby granddaughter born in lockdown.

“All the family had been looking forward to making up for lost time together this year.

“In his lifetime he led campaigns securing fairer rights for blind and disabled workers, and was a great champion for the more vulnerable.

“He set a strong example in standing up for what he believed in and was a dearly loved pillar of the family.”

Mr Mann lived near Sidmouth in Devon, while Ms Costa was also from the county.

Her family said she had specialised in “fore-edge” painting, which are hidden watercolours painted on the sides of the leaves of books.

“She was a much-loved mum and a nanny to four grandchildren.

“She was the foundation stone of the family and will be deeply missed by her family and friends,” they said.

Ms Costa’s family continued: “The world feels a less colourful place without her, but she blessed those she knew with many beautiful memories to remember her by.”

The crash is being investigated by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

