Six suspects charged over deaths of young brothers in 2019 crash

Six suspects have been charged after an inquiry into the deaths of two young brothers in a car crash, including a 25-year-old man accused of causing death by dangerous driving.

Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his 10-year-old brother Sanjay were travelling with their mother in a BMW when it was involved in the crash on Wolverhampton’s Birmingham New Road in March 2019.

West Midlands Police said Mohammed Sullaiman Khan, of Pershore Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham, had been charged with causing deaths while driving dangerously.

Damaged railings at the scene of the crash (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Hamza Shahid, 34, of Newbridge Road, Birmingham, has been charged with dangerous driving.

Mohammed Adil Khan, 33, of Newnham Road, Edgbaston, and Mohammed Asim Khan, 34, of Shaftmoor Lane, Hall Green, Birmingham, are charged with perverting the course of justice.

Rashane Henry, 30, of Fairway Green, Bilston, Wolverhampton, and Tejinder Singh, 29, of Babors Field, Bilston, are charged with assisting an offender.

All six are due to appear at Dudley Magistrates’ Court on September 30.