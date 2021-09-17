Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Judge rules papers can be served on Andrew’s US lawyer – reports say

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 11:42 am Updated: September 17, 2021, 7:28 pm
The Duke of York’s legal team are understood to be contesting the court’s decision (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Duke of York may have to acknowledge the civil sex case brought against him following reports a judge has ruled the paperwork can be delivered to Andrew’s US lawyer.

Andrew’s legal team have contested whether he has been officially notified about Virginia Giuffre’s claim for damages from the duke after she alleges he sexually assaulted her.

But the Guardian newspaper has reported the judge in the case, US district judge Lewis Kaplan, has ruled Ms Giuffre’s legal team can try delivering the papers to Andrew’s Los Angeles-based lawyer, regardless of whether the duke authorised him to accept it.

Epstein investigation
Virginia Giuffre is suing the Duke of York (Crime+Investigation screengrab/PA)

The issue of whether or not Andrew has been notified about the case – known as service of proceedings – was contested during the first pre-trial hearing of the civil case on Monday in New York.

It is an important matter as telling a defendant about legal action being brought against them is the first step in the judicial process.

David Boies, representing Ms Giuffre, said papers had been “delivered to the last known address of the defendant” and documents had also been sent “by Royal Mail”.

An image of a letter addressed to Andrew, at his Royal Lodge home in Berkshire, being posted into a UK red letter box has been published online.

Andrew B Brettler, the duke’s attorney, said the royal’s team contested the validity of service to date, adding he has not been properly served under either UK or international law.

Andrew speaks at Davos
The Duke of York stepped down from public life following the fallout from his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein (PA)

Mr Brettler told the hearing Ms Giuffre had previously entered into a “settlement agreement” that would nullify her case, and on Thursday Manhattan Judge Loretta Preska said Andrew could request the unsealing of this 2009 document.

In a written order the judge said the duke could seek the information to support arguments that the agreement between Ms Giuffre and Andrew’s former friend and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein disallow her lawsuit against the royal.

In another development, the High Court in London accepted on Wednesday a request by Ms Giuffre’s lawyers to formally contact Andrew about the legal proceedings launched in America.

It is understood Andrew’s team are contesting the court’s decision and the High Court has given the duke’s lawyers seven days to challenge its decision.

The High Court said in a statement: “Lawyers for Prince Andrew have indicated that they may seek to challenge the decision of the High Court to recognise the validity of the Hague Convention request for service made by Ms Giuffre’s lawyers.

“The High Court has directed that any challenge must be made by close of business on September 24.”

Ms Giuffre is suing the Queen’s son for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. She is seeking unspecified damages but there is speculation the sum could be in the millions of dollars.

She claims she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with the duke when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019 while he awaited a sex trafficking trial. The death was ruled to be suicide.

Andrew has vehemently denied all the allegations.

