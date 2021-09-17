Flood warning for England issued ahead of torrential rain

A flood warning has been put in place for England as torrential rain is forecast this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning ahead of Sunday when the wet weather is due to hit.

Downpours are expected to begin around midday and continue throughout the afternoon and evening.

Eastern parts of the country will see the worst of the rain, with as much as 30mm-40mm falling in some areas.

Experts believe the deluge could lead to localised flooding and disruption to transport.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Heavy showers across eastern England may lead to localised flooding on Sunday 🌧️ Sunday 1200 – 2359 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/6BIbVkSdtK — Met Office (@metoffice) September 17, 2021

The Environment Agency has increased its flood risk level from “very low” to “low”.

People are advised to continue checking for flood warnings in their area, monitor weather conditions and traffic information.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “The heavier rain is expected to move eastwards across the day, becoming slow moving across the east later on in the day.

“There is a chance of thunderstorms also and 30-40mm totals over a few hours is possible.

“There is a yellow warning for rain in force from midday to midnight on Sunday, running up the east coast of England. There is a small chance of localised flooding from those heavy showers.”