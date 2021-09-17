Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Flood warning for England issued ahead of torrential rain

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 1:08 pm Updated: September 17, 2021, 1:40 pm
A yellow weather warning has been put in place for England for Sunday (Met Office/PA)
A flood warning has been put in place for England as torrential rain is forecast this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning ahead of Sunday when the wet weather is due to hit.

Downpours are expected to begin around midday and continue throughout the afternoon and evening.

Eastern parts of the country will see the worst of the rain, with as much as 30mm-40mm falling in some areas.

Experts believe the deluge could lead to localised flooding and disruption to transport.

The Environment Agency has increased its flood risk level from “very low” to “low”.

People are advised to continue checking for flood warnings in their area, monitor weather conditions and traffic information.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “The heavier rain is expected to move eastwards across the day, becoming slow moving across the east later on in the day.

“There is a chance of thunderstorms also and 30-40mm totals over a few hours is possible.

“There is a yellow warning for rain in force from midday to midnight on Sunday, running up the east coast of England. There is a small chance of localised flooding from those heavy showers.”

