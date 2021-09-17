Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK

Meat and potato creation takes crown at British Pie Awards

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 7:41 pm Updated: September 17, 2021, 7:46 pm
The Supreme Champion of the 2021 British Pie Awards, a Meat and Potato Pie from Nottinghamshire based Bowring Butchers (British Pie Awards/PA)
A meat and potato creation has taken the crown at the British Pie Awards.

The meat and potato pie from Nottinghamshire based Bowring Butchers got the upper crust against more than 800 entries, which were submitted across 23 categories.

British Pie Awards
The winner of the Supreme Champion of the 2021 British Pie Awards, Robert Bowring and his son George (Martin Elliott/British Pie Awards/PA)

Bowring Butchers also beat 36 contenders in the best beef and cheese pie category, with their steak and stilton bake.

There were honourable mentions for a rhubarb and custard dessert pie, made by Portsmouth’s Mad K Pies, and an authentic Melton Mowbray pork pie by Dickinson and Morris.

Matthew O’Callaghan, chairman of the Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association and host of the British Pie Awards, said: “Bowring Butchers submitted a truly scrumptious pie, and it was agreed across the board that their classic Meat and Potato masterpiece was the Supreme Champion of 2021.”

The competition welcomed an array of exciting creations, like cherrywood smoked pulled pork and black pudding, and goats cheese, spinach and sweet potato pie.

A chicken curry pie clucked its way to victory in the best chippie pie group, whilst the vegan category received the most entries, with 72 offerings.

