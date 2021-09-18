Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – September 18

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 3:11 am Updated: September 18, 2021, 3:30 am
What the papers say – September 18 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Saturday’s papers are dominated by reaction to England scrapping its traffic light system for international travel.

The Times reports on a “travel boom” after it was revealed the traffic light system will be replaced with a reduced “red list” of destinations, while fully vaccinated people will no longer need a pre-departure test before returning from non-red list countries.

The Daily Mail, Daily Mirror and i weekend say the new rules will lead to a “Great Autumn Holiday Stampede” as travellers take advantage of the cheaper, simpler system.

Elsewhere, the FT Weekend leads on surging gas prices hitting the UK, with The Telegraph reporting Russia has been accused of rigging gas prices in order to undermine the EU’s economic recovery from the pandemic.

Senior scientific advisers have accused the Government of ignoring their pandemic advice, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Express says a carbon dioxide shortage has sparked crisis talks amid warnings of potential disruption to food and drink supplies.

The Independent reports analysis from the United Nations shows current Government climate pledges would still allow a rise in temperatures of 2.7C by the end of the century.

Strictly celebrities have expressed concerns after two professional dancers refused Covid jabs, according to The Sun.

And the Daily Star says “halfwits” have refused to try traditional British foods such as toad in the hole because they believe the dishes do not exist.

