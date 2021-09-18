Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

In Pictures: Blooming marvellous! Chelsea Flower Show set for return

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 3:22 pm
Designers Finbar Ward and Tilly Dallas look through bee hives formed from cylinders of clay, as part of RHS Chelsea Flower Show (Yui Mok/PA)
The final touches are being made to blooms and gardens as this year’s Chelsea Flower Show prepares to open.

The famous event at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London is being held for the first time in September, with members of the public returning following last year’s hiatus due to Covid.

A woman works on a hedgehog floral exhibit on the National Chrysanthemum Society stand (Yui Mok/PA)
Chrysanthemums were also planted in a giant ladybird during the build day, ahead of next week’s show (Yui Mok/PA)
The final touches are completed on a giant display in the Co-op Communities in Bloom garden (Yui Mok/PA)
A double-decker bus forms part of one display (Yui Mok/PA)
Another features a hand-cut repurposed van by artist Dan Rawlings, entitled Delays Expected, in the Saatchi Gallery garden (Yui Mok/PA)
Finding Our Way is a garden designed as a tribute to the NHS (Yui Mok/PA)
The garden was designed by Naomi Ferrett-Cohen (Yui Mok/PA)
A worker takes a break while helping with the build (Yui Mok/PA)
A worker pots flowers ready for their addition to one of the garden displays (Yui Mok/PA)

