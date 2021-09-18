Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Swimmers warned of rip current danger as off-duty lifeguards rescue bodyboarder

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 4:23 pm
The public are being reminded of the dangers of rip currents (Niall Carson/PA)
The public are being reminded of the dangers of rip currents (Niall Carson/PA)

The coastguard has warned of the dangers of rip currents after two off-duty lifeguards rescued a bodyboarder who had been struggling at sea for half an hour.

The male had got into difficulty in the water off Perran Sands beach in Cornwall on Saturday morning.

Lifeguards Charlie Florey and Ben Evans had been on their way to work at around 9.30am when they spotted him and leapt into action when he failed to raise his hand in response to their call through the PA system.

Lifeguards Tomo Harder, Charley Florey and Ben Evans after Saturday's rescue (RNLI/PA)
Lifeguards Tomo Harder, Charley Florey and Ben Evans after Saturday’s rescue (RNLI/PA)

Mr Evans paddled out to find the bodyboarder “completely exhausted”, the RNLI said.

Mr Florey had called for an ambulance and the pair brought the casualty to the beach lifeguard unit to treat him for exhaustion and sickness from having swallowed a lot of water.

The bodyboarder, who the RNLI did not have any details for, was transferred into the care of paramedics when the ambulance service arrived.

The lifeguards have been praised for their “vigilance” and quick reaction.

Lifeguard supervisor Drustan Ward said: “Time was of the essence as the casualty had been in difficulty in the rip current for approximately half an hour and was in need of help urgently. We would like to wish him a speedy recovery following his ordeal.”

Mr Ward warned that rip currents such as that on Saturday can be hard to spot, but can sometimes be identified by “a channel of churning, choppy water on the sea’s surface”.

He added: “Even the most experienced beachgoers and swimmers can be caught out by rips so we would advise if you do get caught in a rip, don’t try to swim against it or you will get exhausted.

“If you can stand, wade and don’t swim. If you can, swim parallel to the shore until free of the rip and then head for shore. If you can, always raise your hand and shout for help.”

Anyone who sees a person who might be in trouble in the water is advised to call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.

The RNLI advised that people intending to go into the water visit patrolled lifeguarded beaches and stay between the red and yellow flags.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal