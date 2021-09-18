Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 19th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Breast cancer drug ‘found to reduce risk of disease progression’

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 11:25 pm
(PA)
(PA)

The trial of a new drug to treat a form of breast cancer has been hailed as “groundbreaking”, with results said to show a strong trend towards improved overall survival.

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Enhertu demonstrated a 72% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death in women with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer compared to a different medicine.

The results were presented in a Presidential Symposium at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021.

The trial involving around 500 patients at multiple sites in Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania and South America found there was “a strong trend towards improved overall survival” with Enhertu.

But it was pointed out that this analysis is “not yet mature and is not statistically significant”.

AstraZeneca said that despite initial treatment with trastuzumab and a taxane, people with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer will often experience disease progression.

The company said nearly all patients treated with Enhertu were alive at one year (94.1%) compared to 85.9% of patients treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1).

Susan Galbraith, executive vice president, Oncology R&D, said: “Today’s results are ground-breaking.”

She said Enhertu tripled progression-free survival as assessed by investigators, and provided a disease control rate exceeding 95% compared to 77% for trastuzumab emtansine.

“These unprecedented data represent a potential paradigm shift in the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, and illustrate the potential for Enhertu to transform more patient lives in earlier treatment settings,” she added.

Javier Cortes, from the International Breast Cancer Centre in Barcelona, said patients with previously treated HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer will typically experience disease progression in less than a year with available HER2-directed treatments.

He said the the “high and consistent benefit” seen across efficacy endpoints and key subgroups of patients receiving Enhertu is “remarkable and supports the potential of Enhertu to become the new standard of care for those who have previously been treated for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer”.

Ken Takeshita, global head of R&D at Daiichi Sankyo, said: “These landmark data will form the basis of our discussions with global health authorities to potentially bring Enhertu to patients with previously treated HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer as a more effective treatment option as soon as possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal