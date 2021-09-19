Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – September 19

By Press Association
September 19, 2021, 3:25 am
What the papers say – September 19 (Peter Byrne/PA)
The nation’s papers are led by concerns over the potential impact rising gas prices may have on the UK’s energy supplies.

The Observer carries comments from Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who urged Britons not to panic amid fears soaring gas prices could plunge the nation into an energy crisis.

The Independent reports supermarkets are bracing for a shortage of frozen food amid dwindling supplies of carbon dioxide.

The Sunday Express says the Prime Minister will use his trip to the US to “level up the world”, as a row with France over a new military pact continues to escalate.

The Sunday Telegraph carries comments from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss defending the UK’s new alliance with the US and Australia.

Mr Johnson is “panicking” there will be a shortage of food and toys this Christmas and has tasked Michael Gove – newly appointed head of the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities – with preventing a potential “festive fiasco”, according to Sunday People.

The Sunday Times reports Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has made an “unprecedented intervention” into the security of politicians after a female MP was forced to pull out of the forthcoming Labour Party conference due to threats she received online.

The Sunday Mirror says rugby league legend Rob Burrow is set to take a new “wonder” drug to aid his battle against Motor Neurone Disease.

And the Daily Star on Sunday carries an interview with comedian Ricky Gervais, who says “snowflakes” should avoid his new show.

