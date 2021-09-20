Community ‘devastated’ after four people found dead in house

People living close to a semi-detached house where four people were found dead have said the community will be “devastated”.

Neighbours began to leave flowers on Monday morning at the police cordon around the property in Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh, near Sheffield.

Derbyshire Police said they were called to the house at around 7.25am on Sunday and a man remains in custody.

Four people have sadly died at a home in #Killamarsh today, and a murder investigation has been launched. Officers have been at the scene of the serious incident on Chandos Crescent which was reported around 7.25am. More information here: https://t.co/SHdpXwiE57 pic.twitter.com/UAlaefq58S — Derbyshire Police (@DerbysPolice) September 19, 2021

Close family of the victims have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

One man living close by told the PA news agency: “I’m shocked. I think people will be devastated.”

The man, who has lived in his home for just over a year, said he believed the family who live in the house at the centre of the investigation had been there for five or six months.

He said he was alerted by police on Sunday morning and thought: “God, what’s happened here?”

One man is in custody after the incident (Danny Lawson/PA)

On Monday morning, Chandos Crescent remained sealed off with a number of police officers patrolling the street and many police vehicles parked in the surrounding streets.

The house is semi-detached, of a prefabricated design, with a large playing field on one side, which was also cordoned off. There was a blue police forensic tent in the front garden.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge, who is leading the investigation, said on Sunday evening: “We would really like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of this morning, or has any information which they think could help with our inquiries.

“No matter how small you think that information may be, please do get in touch with us.

“It is understandably a worrying time for the community, and we would like to thank them for their patience and understanding at this time.

Terrible and hugely tragic news from Killamarsh this evening. Our condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them. I’ve been in touch with the Police again this evening and their investigations will continue in the coming days. — Lee Rowley (@Lee4NED) September 19, 2021

“It was important to us that close relatives of those involved were informed before we could give further details about incident.

“Residents will continue to see a large police presence in the area, and patrols are being carried out for reassurance.

“If you do have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to speak to them.”

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Residents said they were shocked by the incident (Danny Lawson/PA)

North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley offered his condolences following the “terrible and hugely tragic” incident.

“Terrible and hugely tragic news from Killamarsh this evening. Our condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them,” Mr Rowley said on Twitter.

The Tory MP also paid tribute to Killamarsh as a “lovely” community” which would show its resilience “at this difficult time”.

“Killamarsh is such a lovely, close knit and warm community and I know that many residents will be shocked & worried by the news,” he tweeted.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident with an arrest having been made. I’ve no doubt that the village will pull together at this difficult time.”