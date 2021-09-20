In pictures: Autumn blooms enjoy time in sun for special Chelsea Flower Show

The colours of autumn will come to the fore for an unusual edition of the world-famous Chelsea Flower Show.

The event will take place outside of its usual springtime slot after the Royal Horticultural Society postponed the event in May due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The event had been cancelled in 2020.

The autumn event will have a different look, with blooms such as asters and dahlias as well as trees full of fruit and berries all having some time in the spotlight.

Dame Judi Dench sniffs a bloom at the Royal Hospital Chelsea during the event’s press launch (Yui Mok/PA)

Helen George in the Florence Nightingale garden (Yui Mok/PA)

Visitor Francijn Suemondt on the Pennard Plants stand

A performer in the A Garden Between Continents display (Yui Mok/PA)

Chelsea Pensioners pose with guests from Tibet wearing traditional costume (Yui Mok/PA)

Mel Reynard at the Landform Balcony Garden

All smiles as Dame Judi poses with Chelsea Pensioners (Yui Mok/PA)

Tara and Valerie Pain in the Parsley box garden (Yui Mok/PA)