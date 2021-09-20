News / UK US to lift ban on vaccinated UK travellers – reports By Press Association September 20, 2021, 3:08 pm A British Airways plane lands in the strong winds at Heathrow airport, Fully vaccinated UK travellers will be able to enter the US from November, according to reports. US President Joe Biden will reportedly announce on Monday that he will lift the 18-month blanket ban on all travellers from the UK and EU introduced at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. A UK Government source said they were still awaiting final details from Washington but “it looks like good news”. UK aviation sources were also anticipating a positive announcement. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Surge in demand for US trips after White House announces end to travel ban France lobbies EU as trust in US, UK and Australia wanes amid submarines row Harry Dunn’s mother grateful son is ‘top of agenda’ as Truss raises case with US The Crown’s Tobias Menzies dedicates Emmy win to Michael K Williams