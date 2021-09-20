Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Karate teacher jailed for selling counterfeit goods worth more than £500,000

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 6:51 pm
Stephen Anthony Clarke Gostling was jailed (Southwark Council)
Stephen Anthony Clarke Gostling was jailed (Southwark Council)

A karate teacher has been jailed for four years after selling fake DVDs and counterfeit foot care products.

Stephen Anthony Clarke Gostling, 56, was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court for nine offences including running a fraudulent business which earned him more than £500,000, Southwark Borough Council said.

He pleaded guilty to all counts, which also included money laundering and offences relating to the distribution of counterfeit goods.

The court heard Gostling had used 22 eBay accounts, 28 PayPal accounts, and 31 bank accounts, which he set up using around 30 different names to run his business from home.

Stephen Anthony Clarke Gostling court case
DVDs sold by Stephen Anthony Clarke Gostling (Southwark Council/PA)

He used the accounts to sell fake products and launder the proceeds for more than five years.

Southwark Council’s Trading Standards team identified Gostling in 2017, when they flagged one of his eBay accounts.

He was caught after anti-piracy investigators from the Film Content Protection Agency, working on behalf of the Film Distributors’ Association, made test purchases of a Batman V Superman DVD and a Harry Potter box set, and both were confirmed as counterfeit.

Southwark Trading Standards traced four addresses relating to Gostling from his PayPal and eBay accounts, including a self-storage unit in Beckenham, south London, and three nearby residential addresses in Penge and South Norwood.

They seized 2,823 fake DVDs, 633 fake Scholl pedicure rollers and several laptops from the addresses.

During his sentencing at the Inner London Crown Court, Mr Recorder Dawson told Gostling: “You were engaging in fraud to a significant level and only an immediate, custodial sentence is justified.”

Stephen Anthony Clarke Gostling court case
 Southwark Trading standards investigated four addresses linked to Gostling (Southwark Council/PA) 

Darren Merrill, a councillor for Southwark Council, said that Gostling, of Birkbeck Road, Beckenham, “went to great lengths” to disguise his criminal activities.

He said: “This sentence should serve as a grave warning that the courts see DVD piracy and counterfeiting for what it is – fraud.

“It’s a fraud on customers and a fraud on our film industries, which makes a significant contribution to the UK economy.

“Gostling went to great lengths to disguise the fact he was making money from duping thousands of customers into buying dodgy DVDs.

“I am pleased that thanks to the investigative skills of our trading standards team, the business was halted and any profits he made are likely to be confiscated.”

Anyone wishing to report the sale of counterfeit goods can call Trading Standards or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal