Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Around 300 people attend vigil for Killamarsh victims

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 7:40 pm
Flowers, soft toys and candles are seen at a vigil at the scene (Anthony Delvin/PA)
Flowers, soft toys and candles are seen at a vigil at the scene (Anthony Delvin/PA)

Around 300 people, including many children, were asked “what do you say at time like this?” as they gathered in Killamarsh to remember the four people who died in the village.

Many took turns to place candles around a post in the centre of a park a few hundred metres from where Terri Harris was found dead with her children, John Paul and Lacey – and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent.

Others brought flowers and teddy bears.

Killamarsh deaths
Members of the public attend a vigil at the scene in Chandos Crescent (Anthony Devlin/PA)

And some at the vigil were in tears as the pastor of Killamarsh Church on the Street, David Taylor, led them in a prayer.

Mr Taylor said: “I’m not enjoying today. It’s a very sad today but it’s absolutely incredible that so many people have joined us tonight.

“What do you say at time like this? It’s so difficult.”

Killamarsh deaths
Members of the public attend the vigil (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The pastor said: “I can’t give you any answers. I don’t have the answers. But each one of you is here to remember four people who are no longer with us.

“And it is a day that we’ll all remember because this doesn’t happen in Killamarsh. But it has.

“Some of you know the family; some of you know the children; some of you will have never seen them before.

“But you’re all here to show your respect.

“On behalf of the family I just say ‘thank you’.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal