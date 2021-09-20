Welsh Cambrian Mountains lamb granted protected status

Welsh Cambrian Mountains lamb has become the latest food to be granted protected status in the UK following Brexit.

The meat, from lambs born and reared in the Cambrian Mountains area of mid-Wales, has been registered under the Geographical Indication scheme.

It is intended to ensure popular and traditional products from across the country are recognised for their authenticity and origin, and therefore cannot be imitated.

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart hailed the move (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The mark is similar to the EU protected status scheme, which preserves the geographical origin of food items like Halloumi, Parma ham and Champagne.

Cambrian Mountains lamb has been recognised for the way it is produced using the “Hafod a Hendre” system of farming, which dates back to the Middle Ages.

The animals grow at a naturally slow pace, while grazing in the hills and mountains during the summer and autumn. The lamb matures slowly over more than 16 weeks, before being sold to customers.

It follows after Gower Salt Marsh lamb was the first meat to be given the label.

There are now 91 GIs registered from across the UK – 81 agricultural products, five wines and five spirit drinks.

Watercress gained Traditional Speciality Guaranteed status, which ensured the traditional characteristics of a product, such as production methods or recipes, are fully protected.

The announcement means only specific plants grown in flowing water can bear the name watercress when commercially sold in Great Britain.

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart said: “Following the awarding of protected status to Gower Salt Marsh lamb during the summer, this latest announcement highlights, once again, the quality of Welsh lamb and is testament to the skill of those who produce it.

“Wales’ range and quality of food and drink is renowned across the world and the UK Government continues to protect and promote our iconic produce with the new GI schemes.

“Guaranteeing the authenticity of Welsh food and drink helps cement our reputation for quality both at home and in new international markets.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wanted “people, both at home and abroad, to be lining up to buy British”.

“Through our Geographical Indication schemes, we are flying the flag for Great British food and celebrating what makes it so special,” he added.