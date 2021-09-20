Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Andrew again served with sexual assault lawsuit, accuser’s lawyers claim

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 11:50 pm
The Duke of York has been served with a sexual assault lawsuit after the relevant paperwork was delivered to his US lawyer, court records show (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Duke of York has been served with a sexual assault lawsuit after the relevant paperwork was delivered to his US lawyer, court records show (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Duke of York has been served with a sexual assault lawsuit after the relevant paperwork was delivered to his US lawyer, according to his accuser’s legal team.

Virginia Giuffre is seeking damages after alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her, a claim he vehemently denies.

Her lawyers said earlier this month the duke had officially been served with the papers, but his legal team disputed the claim.

Epstein investigation
Virginia Giuffre (Crime+Investigation)

The issue of whether or not Andrew has been notified about the case – known as service of proceedings – was contested during the first pre-trial hearing of the civil case last week in New York.

It was reported the judge in the case, US district judge Lewis Kaplan, had ruled Ms Giuffre’s legal team could attempt to deliver the papers to Andrew B Brettler, the duke’s Los Angeles-based lawyer.

The certificate of service has now been delivered via email and FedEx, according to court records.

The email was sent on September 17 while the physical papers were delivered on Monday, the legal document claims.

It was left with the front desk of Mr Brettler’s office in Los Angeles, according to the FedEx receipt.

The email sent to Mr Brettler stated: “Pursuant to Judge Kaplan’s September 16, 2021, order granting Plaintiff’s motion for alternate service (attached), I am serving by email the Summons and Complaint in the above-captioned matter on you in your capacity as counsel for the Defendant, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.”

The filing says papers were also sent “to the designated central authority of the United Kingdom on the court’s behalf”.

Ms Giuffre’s lawyers claimed on September 10 that they had served the legal papers on Andrew by leaving them with a Metropolitan Police officer who was on duty at the main gates of the The Royal Lodge, Windsor Great Park, on August 27 at 9.30am.

Andrew’s legal team contested whether he has been officially notified about her claim for damages from the duke.

Ms Giuffre is suing the Queen’s son for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. She is seeking unspecified damages, but there is speculation the sum could be in the millions of dollars.

Andrew has denied all the allegations.

His eldest daughter Beatrice gave birth to her first child, a girl weighing 6lb 2oz, on Saturday, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal