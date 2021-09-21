Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – September 21

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 2:46 am
What the papers say – September 21 (PA)
The rising cost of energy – and the potential impact on firms and household bills – is splashed across the national front pages.

The Times leads on ministers rejecting the idea of bailing out energy firms which are on the brink of administration.

The Daily Telegraph takes a different angle, featuring calls from the energy sector that a price cap must be abolished with minister Kwasi Kwarteng under pressure as the wholesale price of gas reached record highs.

And The Guardian leads with 10 Downing Street being warned that hundreds of thousands of people could face a “very, very difficult” winter amid fears of gaps on supermarket shelves and a three-day week for factories.

The i writes the crisis will run up the cost of living, and taxpayers will be forced to foot the bill for energy firms going bust with the Government favouring state-backed loans to support the industry.

Mr Kwarteng’s insistence there is “no question of the lights going out” over the winter leads the Financial Times.

Ministers vowing to shield people from “crippling fuel bills” feature in the Daily Express, while the Daily Mirror covers the “power struggle”.

The Daily Star also has a take on the gas crisis, writing “we’re set to run out of pork, lamb, chicken and turkey in just days” with its headline riffing on the Vera Lynn war-time song.

Elsewhere, the deaths of a mother, her two children and their school friend in Derbyshire lead Metro.

The Daily Mail writes the Prime Minister has put pressure on GPs to offer more face-to-face consultations.

And Mr Johnson saying a UK-US free trade deal will not be a priority for Washington leads The Independent.

