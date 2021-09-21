Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021
News / UK

Police take ‘robust action’ to arrest 38 people after protesters block M25

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 9:44 am Updated: September 21, 2021, 2:01 pm
Insulate Britain protesters sit on the motorway on the M25 in Surrey to campaign to improve home insulation (Insulate Britain/PA)
Insulate Britain protesters sit on the motorway on the M25 in Surrey to campaign to improve home insulation (Insulate Britain/PA)

Police have arrested 38 people after environmental protesters targeted the M25 for a fifth time in just over a week.

Surrey Police Chief Superintendent Jerry Westerman said the force took “swift and robust action” to remove the Insulate Britain activists from a section of the motorway between junctions 9 and 10 shortly after 8am on Tuesday.

The force said “a number” of demonstrators were at the scene, where they had poured blue paint on to the motorway, and urged drivers to avoid the area where possible.

Footage taken at the scene by LBC showed the protesters walking on to the motorway and sitting down on the ground in front of moving traffic.

Some then held up banners saying “Insulate Britain” and poured blue paint on to the road, before they were dragged away by police officers.

Surrey Police said in a statement that they first received a call about the protesters at 7.57am, and arrived on the scene within three minutes.

By 8.17am both carriageways were cleared and have since been reopened, the force added.

Mr Westerman said protesters “put their own lives, as well as those of others, at risk”.

He went on: “Fortunately, we were on scene within three minutes of the first call coming in and took swift and robust action to ensure protesters were removed from both carriageways after they ignored our requests to move on peacefully.

“The anti-clockwise carriageway was reopened minutes later as soon as it was safe to do so – with the clockwise carriageway cleared two minutes after that.

“I would like to reassure the public that our priority is a quick and effective response, with disruption kept to a minimum. Officers responded quickly this morning to make arrests, as well as monitoring the wider motorway network.”

He appealed for motorists with video and dashcam footage of the protest to share it with the force urgently.

Insulate Britain
The campaigners said they would not stop protesting until they hear ‘a meaningful commitment that we can trust’ (Insulate Britain/PA)

The campaigning group confirmed it led the demonstration, adding that new people have joined its campaign to improve home insulation in addition to the others who have been involved in similar demonstrations in Hertfordshire, Kent, Essex and Surrey over the past two weeks.

It added that the recent rise in gas and electricity costs has “increased the urgency” for change and it would end its campaign as soon as it hears a “meaningful commitment” to its demands.

Spokesman Liam Norton said: “The idea that people would suddenly decide insulating our leaky homes is a bad idea as a result of our campaign is frankly laughable. We are simply asking the Government to get on with the job.

“The people of Britain understand that climate change is a severe threat to everything they hold dear. They are looking to the Government for leadership. We have a practical solution and have received encouragement for our aims from many construction industry professionals.”

Climate change activist Dr Diana Warner, a retired GP from Gloucestershire, said: “Insulating homes is such a necessary action right now, for health, economy and climate. All our homes.

“Only the Government can get that done. Boris just needs to get on with it. This is a practical way to start to level up Britain. No words, we need action and results.”

