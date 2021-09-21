Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

UK’s wider Covid-19 death toll passes 160,000

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 11:27 am
A woman walks past the Covid memorial wall in Westminster, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A woman walks past the Covid memorial wall in Westminster, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

More than 160,000 people in the UK have had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate, new figures show.

The total was passed on September 7, but has only now been confirmed due to the time it takes for deaths to be registered.

The figures, which have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), show that 160,374 deaths involving coronavirus have occurred in the UK since the pandemic began.

This includes all deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases.

(PA Graphics)

The ONS figures provide the fullest picture so far of how the Covid-19 pandemic has unfolded in the UK.

They are a more comprehensive measure of deaths than the numbers published daily by the Government, which count only those who died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, and which currently stands at a total of 135,252.

Analysis of the figures by the PA news agency shows how the number of deaths has slowed dramatically since the spring, despite the increase in new cases of Covid-19 in recent months.

The cumulative total passed 100,000 on January 6 and reached 125,000 just 20 days later on January 26.

It took a further 42 days to reach 150,000 on March 9.

But it then took nearly six months to reach 160,000 on September 7.

There were 57,896 deaths during the first wave of the virus (to August 31 2020) and 95,799 in the second wave (September 1 2020 to May 16 2021).

Since May 17 – the start of the third wave – 6,679 deaths have taken place.

HEALTH Coronavirus Deaths
(PA Graphics)

The ONS figures run up to September 10, and are likely to be revised upwards as more deaths are registered.

The relatively low number of deaths in the third wave of the virus, when compared with both the first and second waves, reflects the success of the rollout of coronavirus vaccines across the country.

Vaccinations in England are estimated to have directly averted 112,300 deaths, according to latest research by Cambridge University and Public Health England.

The number of Covid-19 deaths has been rising slowly in recent weeks, however.

An average of 142 deaths are currently being reported each day of people who died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, Government figures show.

This compares with an average of 98 a month ago and 49 two months earlier.

During the second wave, the average peaked at 1,248 deaths on January 23.

Separate figures from the ONS show that 857 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending September 10 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.

This is up 30% on the previous week, but the change will have been affected by the bank holiday on August 30 when register offices were likely to be closed, the ONS said.

Around one in 13 (7.8%) of all deaths registered in England and Wales in the week to September 10 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]