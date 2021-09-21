Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021
News / UK

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to be celebrated with ‘A Gallop Through History’

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 2:45 pm
The ‘A Gallop Through History’ event will feature more than 500 horses and over a thousand dancers and musicians (Yui Mok/PA)
A spectacular equestrian display showcasing horses from across the globe will be staged next year to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, organisers have announced.

A Gallop Through History has been billed as a “personal tribute to our monarchy” and will feature more than 500 horses and over a thousand dancers and musicians taking the audience on a journey from Elizabeth I to the Queen.

The monarch has a life-long love of all things equestrian and is being kept informed by organisers of their plans, and her ponies and horses are expected to feature in the event, with royal fans hoping to see members of the royal family taking part.

Platinum Jubilee
Members of the Household Cavalry in the courtyard of the Royal Mews, Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

Dame Helen Mirren and comic actor Stephen Fry have been involved in publicising the event, which will be staged over four nights in the grounds of Windsor Castle next May, and are in discussions with organisers about taking part in the final show.

Sir Mike Rake, chairman of the Platinum Jubilee’s advisory board, said at the launch event, staged at the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace: “After 70 years on the throne and particularly poignantly after the dark and troubling times in the last 18 months, Her Majesty’s leadership, steadiness and unwavering devotion during her reign deserve recognition and celebration.”

Platinum Jubilee
Sir Mike Rake said the Queen’s ‘leadership, steadiness and unwavering devotion during her reign deserve recognition and celebration’ (Yui Mok/PA)

He added: “In 2022 Her Majesty the Queen will have guided the nation through several decades of change, growth and advancement, like none before them – in times of triumph and also in times of trouble.

“In an age of advancement and adversary, the Queen has remained a constant, committed and courageous presence, therefore we have worthwhile and timely celebration.”

Nations from across the Commonwealth and other parts of the globe will be involved in the show – from Oman and India to the Caribbean, Canada, France and Norway.

