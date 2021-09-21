Key events following death of Harry Dunn

Harry Dunn’s parents have reached a “resolution” in a civil claim for damages filed against their son’s alleged killer Anne Sacoolas.

Here are the key events following the 19-year-old’s death:

– 2019

– August 27:

Motorcyclist Harry Dunn collides with a Volvo outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire.

He is taken to the John Radcliffe Infirmary in Oxford but is pronounced dead soon after arrival.

– August 28:

Northamptonshire Police interview 42-year-old suspect Anne Sacoolas in connection with the crash.

– August 30:

A briefing note copied to the Foreign Secretary’s private office reveals the concern for the potential for “very unpalatable headlines”.

– September 13:

A request to waive diplomatic immunity claimed by Sacoolas is formally rejected by the US.

Harry Dunn’s family began a campaign for justice soon after his death in August 2019 (Ben Birchall/PA)

– September 14:

A senior Foreign Office official sends a text message to their US counterpart saying: “I think that now the decision has been taken not to waive, there’s not much mileage in us asking you to keep the family here. It’s obviously not us approving of their departure but I think you should feel able to put them on the next flight out…”

– September 15:

Sacoolas leaves the country on a United States Air Force plane, but the Dunn family are not informed of her departure until three weeks later.

Northamptonshire Police are also not told she has left the UK.

– October 4:

Harry’s parents Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn call on US President Donald Trump to intervene and waive immunity for Sacoolas.

– October 5:

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab urges US ambassador Woody Johnson to waive immunity for Sacoolas.

– October 6:

Police write to the US embassy in London to demand immunity is waived.

– October 7:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the US should “reconsider its position” on the immunity given to Sacoolas.

– October 9:

Mrs Charles and Mr Dunn attend a meeting with the Foreign Secretary which leaves them “angry and frustrated” and feeling as though it was a “publicity stunt”.

Mr Johnson speaks to Mr Trump personally to ask him to reconsider the US’s position.

– October 12:

Sacoolas breaks her silence and issues a statement through her lawyer, saying the crash left her “devastated”.

Harry Dunn was killed in a road crash in August 2019 (Family handout/PA)

– October 14:

Mr Dunn’s family hold a press conference in New York after taking their fight for justice to the US.

– October 15:

The White House calls an “urgent” meeting with Mr Dunn’s family and they have talks with Mr Trump.

Mrs Charles and Mr Dunn refuse to meet Sacoolas, who was in the room next door as they met Mr Trump.

– October 31:

Northamptonshire Police confirm they had interviewed the suspect in the case in the US and were passing the file of evidence to the CPS.

– December 20:

The CPS charges Sacoolas with causing death by dangerous driving.

2020

– January 10:

The Home Office submit an extradition request for Sacoolas.

– January 23:

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo formally rejects the extradition request for Sacoolas.

– January 24:

The Home Office says the refusal of their extradition request amounts to a “denial of justice”.

The Foreign Secretary said the UK “would have acted differently if this had been a UK diplomat serving in the US”.

– May 11:

The family receive an email from Northamptonshire Police saying Sacoolas is “wanted internationally” and reports of an Interpol notice being issued for the suspect follow.

– May 12:

The US State Department says the decision not to extradite Sacoolas is “final” after Interpol notice claims.

– May 20:

Mr Dunn’s mother calls for Mr Raab’s resignation.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been heavily criticised by Harry Dunn’s family for his handling of the case (Victoria Jones/PA)

– July 22:

Mr Raab announces the “anomaly” which allowed Sacoolas to claim diplomatic immunity following the road crash that killed Mr Dunn has been amended.

– August 25:

The Lord Chancellor said Attorney General Suella Braverman was considering the possibility of trying Sacoolas virtually or in her absence.

– September 9:

Mr Dunn’s parents file a civil claim against Sacoolas in the US.

– September 10:

Sacoolas’s legal representatives admit the suspect had been driving on the wrong side of the road for 20 seconds prior to the crash.

– November 24

Mr Dunn’s parents lose their High Court battle with the Foreign Office over the diplomatic immunity asserted on behalf of Sacoolas.

– 2021

– January 24

The Foreign Office apologises after “unprofessional and unacceptable language” was used by officials in internal emails about Mr Dunn’s bereaved family.

– January 28

New US President Joe Biden’s administration maintains the position that the decision not to extradite Sacoolas is “final”.

– February 4

The Alexandria District Court in Virginia hears Sacoolas and her husband Jonathan’s work in intelligence was a “factor” in their departure from the UK after the road crash.

– March 9

Sacoolas’s lawyer says the suspect is willing to complete community service.

– June 12

Mr Raab says the UK Government would be seeking a “virtual trial or process” for Sacoolas.

– July 2

Mr Dunn’s parents give evidence under oath in their “depositions” as part of the civil claim for damages filed in the US.

– September 21

Mr Dunn’s parents and Sacoolas reach a “resolution” in the civil claim for damages filed in the US.