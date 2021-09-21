Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Harry and Meghan to appear at global vaccine equity event in New York

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 4:49 pm
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to take part in a world-wide event urging leaders to adopt a vaccine equity policy to help end the Covid-19 pandemic.

Harry and Meghan will join the 24-hour broadcast Global Citizen Live being staged in New York’s famous Central Park and around the world on Saturday, the event’s organisers have announced.

It will be part of a number of shows being held in cities as varied as London to Lagos by the organisation Global Citizen, with artists like Ed Sheeran, Sir Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Metallica and Coldplay scheduled to perform.

The Global Citizen Live campaign is calling on G7 countries and the European Union to share at least one billion Covid-19 vaccine doses with those most in need and support calls for a waiver on vaccine intellectual property rights.

Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World
Harry attending the Global Citizen Vax Live in Inglewood, California (Kevin Mazur/Global Citizen Vax Live)

Meghan and Harry have already taken part in a number of events to highlight the issue of vaccine equity.

In May they wrote an open letter to the chief executives of pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca urging them to redouble their support for the UN-sponsored Covax programme – the global initiative to ensure a fair distribution of Covid jabs.

They penned the letter in their roles as co-chairs of Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World, staged that month in California and attended by Harry, which called on world leaders, corporations, and philanthropists to ensure vaccines are available to all.

To mark their son Archie’s second birthday in May the couple appealed to well-wishers wanting to celebrate the anniversary to donate money to pay for Covid vaccinations in disadvantaged countries.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal