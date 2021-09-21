Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to September 17, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (September 18-21) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 61 (16%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 315 (84%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Neath Port Talbot has the highest rate in the UK, with 1,235 new cases in the seven days to September 17 – the equivalent of 855.3 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 699.5 in the seven days to September 10.

West Dunbartonshire has the second highest rate, down from 1,172.7 to 806.0, with 712 new cases.

Merthyr Tydfil has the third highest rate, up from 703.4 to 791.1, with 478 new cases.

Corby in Northamptonshire has the highest rate in England (639.3) and Fermanagh & Omagh has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (549.7).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Neath Port Talbot (up from 699.5 to 855.3)

Rhondda Cynon Taf (557.7 to 701.2)

Vale of Glamorgan (502.6 to 631.2)

Blaenau Gwent (522.7 to 645.5)

Stafford (306.1 to 425.8)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on September 21 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 17; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 17; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 10.

Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 855.3, (1235), 699.5, (1010)

West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 806.0, (712), 1172.7, (1036)

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 791.1, (478), 703.4, (425)

Caerphilly, Wales, 701.6, (1275), 639.4, (1162)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 701.2, (1696), 557.7, (1349)

Swansea, Wales, 689.9, (1701), 644.5, (1589)

North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 675.1, (2303), 978.5, (3338)

South Ayrshire, Scotland, 645.6, (724), 686.6, (770)

Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 645.5, (452), 522.7, (366)

Renfrewshire, Scotland, 643.8, (1155), 951.0, (1706)

Corby, East Midlands, 639.3, (467), 707.7, (517)

East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 639.2, (614), 1026.4, (986)

Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 631.2, (854), 502.6, (680)

North Ayrshire, Scotland, 627.2, (842), 836.5, (1123)

Carmarthenshire, Wales, 620.3, (1179), 715.0, (1359)

East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 612.4, (666), 815.6, (887)

Inverclyde, Scotland, 608.6, (469), 1013.5, (781)

Conwy, Wales, 605.8, (716), 510.2, (603)

West Lothian, Scotland, 590.3, (1085), 822.0, (1511)

Allerdale, North-west England, 587.7, (575), 513.1, (502)

East Ayrshire, Scotland, 583.1, (709), 808.4, (983)

Midlothian, Scotland, 578.6, (539), 842.7, (785)

Dundee City, Scotland, 569.8, (848), 817.1, (1216)

Fife, Scotland, 567.4, (2123), 786.1, (2941)

Stirling, Scotland, 565.5, (532), 658.0, (619)

Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 549.7, (645), 737.2, (865)

South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 546.4, (1753), 853.7, (2739)

Falkirk, Scotland, 543.1, (872), 770.4, (1237)

North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 538.1, (564), 592.5, (621)

Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 529.9, (776), 613.2, (898)

Glasgow City, Scotland, 528.1, (3357), 873.6, (5553)

Flintshire, Wales, 518.3, (813), 401.0, (629)

Kettering, East Midlands, 514.6, (526), 428.5, (438)

Denbighshire, Wales, 513.1, (496), 514.2, (497)

Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 511.1, (581), 558.7, (635)

Blaby, East Midlands, 500.2, (510), 562.0, (573)

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 499.9, (1086), 692.3, (1504)

Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 492.0, (1283), 621.2, (1620)

Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 491.6, (328), 398.6, (266)

Torfaen, Wales, 488.2, (463), 456.6, (433)

Gwynedd, Wales, 486.5, (609), 458.6, (574)

Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 485.6, (478), 412.5, (406)

Rugby, West Midlands, 485.3, (537), 416.6, (461)

Tamworth, West Midlands, 485.3, (373), 448.8, (345)

Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 483.8, (491), 474.0, (481)

Newport, Wales, 469.8, (735), 436.6, (683)

Blackpool, North-west England, 464.7, (643), 595.5, (824)

Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 462.8, (1148), 435.8, (1081)

Powys, Wales, 457.0, (608), 400.7, (533)

Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 454.3, (233), 836.4, (429)

Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 449.5, (384), 630.9, (539)

Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 444.7, (672), 692.9, (1047)

Bridgend, Wales, 441.2, (651), 431.1, (636)

Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 440.4, (656), 547.2, (815)

Cardiff, Wales, 437.2, (1614), 377.8, (1395)

Carlisle, North-west England, 429.4, (466), 401.8, (436)

Charnwood, East Midlands, 426.7, (804), 479.3, (903)

Aberdeen City, Scotland, 426.5, (977), 532.2, (1219)

Stafford, West Midlands, 425.8, (587), 306.1, (422)

Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 425.0, (616), 535.4, (776)

Ribble Valley, North-west England, 424.0, (263), 367.6, (228)

Belfast, Northern Ireland, 418.3, (1433), 505.3, (1731)

Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 414.5, (292), 418.8, (295)

Wyre, North-west England, 410.4, (464), 434.3, (491)

Mansfield, East Midlands, 406.9, (445), 440.8, (482)

City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 405.8, (2141), 639.7, (3375)

Fylde, North-west England, 402.7, (327), 458.1, (372)

Harborough, East Midlands, 398.8, (381), 428.1, (409)

Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 397.1, (1242), 425.5, (1331)

Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 396.9, (721), 513.6, (933)

Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 390.4, (593), 392.3, (596)

Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 383.4, (1016), 431.3, (1143)

North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 380.3, (657), 356.0, (615)

Redditch, West Midlands, 379.8, (325), 330.7, (283)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 378.9, (494), 447.2, (583)

Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 378.8, (801), 402.0, (850)

St Helens, North-west England, 378.8, (686), 356.7, (646)

Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 378.6, (528), 546.5, (762)

Cheshire East, North-west England, 378.6, (1464), 351.7, (1360)

Lichfield, West Midlands, 375.8, (397), 381.5, (403)

Lancaster, North-west England, 374.7, (555), 324.7, (481)

Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 373.4, (677), 458.3, (831)

Wrexham, Wales, 371.9, (506), 393.2, (535)

Leicester, East Midlands, 371.7, (1316), 427.6, (1514)

Preston, North-west England, 369.8, (533), 348.3, (502)

Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 369.5, (437), 329.7, (390)

High Peak, East Midlands, 369.2, (342), 424.3, (393)

Ceredigion, Wales, 367.7, (268), 456.8, (333)

Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 366.2, (543), 508.5, (754)

Chorley, North-west England, 364.3, (433), 327.2, (389)

Knowsley, North-west England, 359.5, (548), 411.3, (627)

Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 359.4, (206), 509.5, (292)

Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 357.7, (1230), 415.0, (1427)

Copeland, North-west England, 355.7, (242), 368.9, (251)

East Lothian, Scotland, 354.0, (382), 529.2, (571)

North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 353.2, (361), 360.0, (368)

Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 352.0, (506), 464.7, (668)

Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 351.9, (903), 381.5, (979)

Stockport, North-west England, 350.1, (1030), 365.4, (1075)

Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 345.6, (560), 409.1, (663)

Scottish Borders, Scotland, 342.8, (395), 453.0, (522)

Ashfield, East Midlands, 341.3, (438), 336.6, (432)

Tameside, North-west England, 341.2, (775), 417.4, (948)

North Tyneside, North-east England, 340.9, (712), 426.6, (891)

North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 340.7, (223), 391.1, (256)

Fenland, Eastern England, 338.0, (345), 383.0, (391)

Daventry, East Midlands, 333.5, (290), 322.0, (280)

Angus, Scotland, 332.4, (385), 493.0, (571)

Halton, North-west England, 330.6, (429), 426.2, (553)

Northumberland, North-east England, 328.9, (1065), 364.4, (1180)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 328.7, (426), 350.3, (454)

County Durham, North-east England, 328.6, (1752), 420.0, (2239)

Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 327.9, (390), 254.8, (303)

South Holland, East Midlands, 327.6, (314), 366.2, (351)

Middlesbrough, North-east England, 323.5, (457), 452.3, (639)

Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 322.8, (351), 383.5, (417)

Gateshead, North-east England, 321.9, (650), 360.5, (728)

South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 320.5, (351), 401.8, (440)

East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 320.0, (387), 318.4, (385)

North Kesteven, East Midlands, 319.9, (378), 301.3, (356)

Herefordshire, West Midlands, 319.7, (619), 323.3, (626)

Shropshire, West Midlands, 319.0, (1038), 351.9, (1145)

Dudley, West Midlands, 318.9, (1028), 372.9, (1202)

Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 318.4, (437), 398.6, (547)

Pembrokeshire, Wales, 317.9, (403), 329.8, (418)

Rossendale, North-west England, 317.8, (227), 250.6, (179)

Hartlepool, North-east England, 317.6, (298), 450.8, (423)

Hyndburn, North-west England, 316.8, (257), 389.5, (316)

Gedling, East Midlands, 316.3, (374), 328.1, (388)

Dacorum, Eastern England, 315.2, (490), 361.5, (562)

Stevenage, Eastern England, 314.4, (277), 340.5, (300)

Sefton, North-west England, 313.9, (866), 352.7, (973)

Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 313.4, (227), 249.9, (181)

Melton, East Midlands, 313.3, (161), 393.0, (202)

Trafford, North-west England, 313.2, (744), 325.8, (774)

South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 312.4, (351), 357.7, (402)

Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 312.3, (1098), 365.8, (1286)

Burnley, North-west England, 311.2, (278), 315.6, (282)

South Ribble, North-west England, 308.8, (343), 319.6, (355)

Highland, Scotland, 308.4, (726), 517.4, (1218)

Derby, East Midlands, 308.0, (791), 411.6, (1057)

Sevenoaks, South-east England, 307.3, (373), 253.7, (308)

Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 306.4, (372), 323.7, (393)

North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 305.6, (487), 342.0, (545)

Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 305.1, (936), 353.3, (1084)

South Tyneside, North-east England, 305.0, (461), 441.3, (667)

Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 303.9, (544), 278.8, (499)

Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 302.4, (300), 388.1, (385)

South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 300.5, (287), 298.5, (285)

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 299.9, (793), 361.2, (955)

Darlington, North-east England, 299.8, (322), 364.1, (391)

Warwick, West Midlands, 299.5, (434), 325.7, (472)

Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 299.5, (776), 518.3, (1343)

Peterborough, Eastern England, 299.1, (606), 431.8, (875)

Liverpool, North-west England, 298.5, (1494), 362.9, (1816)

South Lakeland, North-west England, 298.4, (313), 330.8, (347)

Torbay, South-west England, 298.1, (406), 361.9, (493)

Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 297.8, (369), 276.0, (342)

Walsall, West Midlands, 294.7, (845), 366.2, (1050)

East Lindsey, East Midlands, 293.6, (417), 354.2, (503)

Pendle, North-west England, 293.0, (270), 333.2, (307)

West Lancashire, North-west England, 291.7, (334), 334.5, (383)

Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 291.6, (471), 403.0, (651)

Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 291.3, (575), 362.2, (715)

Torridge, South-west England, 291.0, (200), 359.4, (247)

Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 290.3, (1281), 349.7, (1543)

Northampton, East Midlands, 289.8, (650), 295.6, (663)

Luton, Eastern England, 289.0, (617), 376.1, (803)

Gosport, South-east England, 288.1, (244), 292.9, (248)

Cherwell, South-east England, 287.8, (437), 409.6, (622)

East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 287.6, (987), 399.5, (1371)

East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 287.1, (273), 286.0, (272)

Hart, South-east England, 286.9, (280), 256.1, (250)

Sandwell, West Midlands, 286.0, (941), 358.0, (1178)

Wellingborough, East Midlands, 284.7, (228), 319.7, (256)

Coventry, West Midlands, 284.7, (1080), 370.1, (1404)

Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 284.6, (1543), 299.9, (1626)

Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 281.6, (426), 347.1, (525)

Oxford, South-east England, 281.0, (426), 273.8, (415)

Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 280.4, (282), 317.2, (319)

Sunderland, North-east England, 280.0, (778), 388.0, (1078)

Eden, North-west England, 279.0, (150), 377.6, (203)

Warrington, North-west England, 278.9, (584), 342.4, (717)

Eastleigh, South-east England, 276.7, (375), 298.1, (404)

Amber Valley, East Midlands, 276.3, (356), 338.4, (436)

Elmbridge, South-east England, 272.6, (374), 260.9, (358)

Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 272.3, (361), 250.4, (332)

Oldham, North-west England, 271.9, (646), 344.7, (819)

Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 271.3, (334), 341.1, (420)

Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 270.4, (219), 258.0, (209)

Lincoln, East Midlands, 269.9, (270), 382.8, (383)

Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 269.7, (1589), 325.9, (1920)

Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 267.3, (399), 251.9, (376)

Broxtowe, East Midlands, 267.0, (306), 322.8, (370)

Breckland, Eastern England, 266.9, (377), 300.9, (425)

Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 266.5, (2129), 361.8, (2890)

Erewash, East Midlands, 266.2, (307), 401.4, (463)

Plymouth, South-west England, 265.6, (698), 366.0, (962)

Reading, South-east England, 263.8, (423), 317.5, (509)

Hounslow, London, 263.1, (715), 269.0, (731)

Three Rivers, Eastern England, 262.9, (247), 295.9, (278)

Bolsover, East Midlands, 262.0, (213), 385.0, (313)

Wigan, North-west England, 261.6, (865), 354.1, (1171)

Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 259.8, (344), 283.2, (375)

Havant, South-east England, 259.6, (328), 303.2, (383)

Portsmouth, South-east England, 259.4, (557), 332.1, (713)

Mendip, South-west England, 258.0, (300), 338.8, (394)

Rushmoor, South-east England, 257.5, (243), 254.3, (240)

Wirral, North-west England, 256.8, (833), 310.8, (1008)

Surrey Heath, South-east England, 256.7, (229), 235.4, (210)

Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 255.7, (752), 287.0, (844)

East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 255.0, (387), 253.0, (384)

East Suffolk, Eastern England, 253.6, (635), 317.1, (794)

Ipswich, Eastern England, 252.2, (343), 275.8, (375)

Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 251.9, (231), 331.5, (304)

Colchester, Eastern England, 251.5, (496), 275.4, (543)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 251.4, (1447), 308.8, (1777)

Dorset, South-west England, 250.7, (952), 267.5, (1016)

Solihull, West Midlands, 250.6, (545), 332.4, (723)

Slough, South-east England, 249.4, (373), 283.5, (424)

Broxbourne, Eastern England, 248.0, (242), 251.0, (245)

Chelmsford, Eastern England, 247.3, (444), 247.3, (444)

Rutland, East Midlands, 247.1, (100), 350.8, (142)

Milton Keynes, South-east England, 246.1, (665), 291.3, (787)

Salford, North-west England, 245.9, (646), 346.0, (909)

Hertsmere, Eastern England, 245.6, (259), 297.7, (314)

South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 245.5, (395), 257.3, (414)

Southampton, South-east England, 245.2, (620), 287.9, (728)

East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 245.1, (221), 217.4, (196)

Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 244.2, (1336), 299.1, (1636)

Chesterfield, East Midlands, 243.0, (255), 293.5, (308)

Test Valley, South-east England, 243.0, (309), 280.7, (357)

Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 242.9, (335), 256.7, (354)

Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 241.3, (244), 325.3, (329)

West Devon, South-west England, 240.5, (135), 217.3, (122)

Gravesham, South-east England, 239.5, (256), 295.6, (316)

Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 239.3, (220), 254.5, (234)

St Albans, Eastern England, 237.1, (354), 264.5, (395)

Monmouthshire, Wales, 236.4, (225), 230.1, (219)

Bedford, Eastern England, 236.4, (413), 290.8, (508)

West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 236.2, (264), 345.4, (386)

Exeter, South-west England, 235.5, (314), 258.0, (344)

Maldon, Eastern England, 235.5, (154), 279.8, (183)

Bury, North-west England, 235.4, (449), 304.7, (581)

Watford, Eastern England, 234.9, (227), 312.6, (302)

Guildford, South-east England, 234.8, (353), 241.4, (363)

Birmingham, West Midlands, 234.7, (2677), 287.5, (3279)

East Hampshire, South-east England, 233.4, (289), 250.3, (310)

Dartford, South-east England, 232.4, (265), 235.9, (269)

Spelthorne, South-east England, 231.3, (231), 256.3, (256)

Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 230.2, (132), 263.4, (151)

Hillingdon, London, 230.1, (711), 257.6, (796)

Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 228.6, (343), 305.9, (459)

Winchester, South-east England, 227.9, (287), 239.8, (302)

Adur, South-east England, 227.5, (146), 174.5, (112)

Barnet, London, 226.3, (903), 262.4, (1047)

Cambridge, Eastern England, 226.3, (283), 233.5, (292)

South Hams, South-west England, 226.3, (199), 299.0, (263)

Harrow, London, 225.9, (570), 284.1, (717)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 224.9, (893), 261.7, (1039)

West Lindsey, East Midlands, 222.5, (214), 220.4, (212)

Wokingham, South-east England, 221.3, (385), 268.5, (467)

Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 220.5, (392), 280.7, (499)

Rochford, Eastern England, 220.3, (193), 270.5, (237)

Wiltshire, South-west England, 219.6, (1107), 279.7, (1410)

Rochdale, North-west England, 219.5, (491), 309.0, (691)

Fareham, South-east England, 219.2, (255), 283.7, (330)

Uttlesford, Eastern England, 218.8, (203), 269.5, (250)

East Devon, South-west England, 218.1, (323), 262.7, (389)

Tendring, Eastern England, 216.5, (319), 247.7, (365)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 216.2, (327), 277.7, (420)

Bolton, North-west England, 216.1, (623), 287.3, (828)

Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 214.5, (392), 296.5, (542)

Broadland, Eastern England, 213.0, (281), 248.6, (328)

North Devon, South-west England, 212.9, (209), 373.8, (367)

South Somerset, South-west England, 212.8, (359), 280.4, (473)

Ealing, London, 212.4, (723), 282.1, (960)

South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 210.7, (303), 229.5, (330)

Nottingham, East Midlands, 210.3, (709), 275.9, (930)

Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 209.8, (220), 266.1, (279)

Wychavon, West Midlands, 209.8, (275), 239.5, (314)

Brentwood, Eastern England, 209.7, (162), 273.2, (211)

Harlow, Eastern England, 209.7, (183), 293.3, (256)

Richmond upon Thames, London, 208.4, (413), 227.6, (451)

Crawley, South-east England, 208.0, (234), 267.6, (301)

Thurrock, Eastern England, 207.4, (364), 276.9, (486)

Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 206.6, (111), 314.5, (169)

West Suffolk, Eastern England, 206.4, (366), 258.3, (458)

South Kesteven, East Midlands, 206.0, (295), 243.0, (348)

Runnymede, South-east England, 205.9, (186), 214.8, (194)

Braintree, Eastern England, 205.1, (314), 216.2, (331)

Manchester, North-west England, 204.8, (1138), 291.5, (1620)

North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 204.6, (273), 262.2, (350)

Tandridge, South-east England, 203.3, (180), 282.4, (250)

Kingston upon Thames, London, 202.1, (362), 214.4, (384)

South Norfolk, Eastern England, 202.0, (289), 250.2, (358)

Moray, Scotland, 201.7, (193), 259.1, (248)

Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 201.3, (112), 284.0, (158)

Basildon, Eastern England, 201.0, (377), 245.3, (460)

Epping Forest, Eastern England, 200.5, (265), 248.9, (329)

Arun, South-east England, 199.8, (322), 209.8, (338)

Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 198.3, (364), 249.5, (458)

Castle Point, Eastern England, 197.7, (179), 247.4, (224)

Kensington and Chelsea, London, 196.3, (308), 213.6, (335)

Isle of Wight, South-east England, 196.1, (279), 300.1, (427)

Babergh, Eastern England, 195.2, (181), 252.3, (234)

Merton, London, 194.7, (402), 246.5, (509)

Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 194.1, (220), 238.3, (270)

Sutton, London, 193.5, (402), 240.2, (499)

Norwich, Eastern England, 193.4, (275), 249.0, (354)

Croydon, London, 192.8, (749), 267.7, (1040)

Wandsworth, London, 192.0, (633), 202.0, (666)

Worcester, West Midlands, 190.5, (191), 242.4, (243)

Redbridge, London, 190.1, (581), 271.2, (829)

Medway, South-east England, 189.9, (530), 223.9, (625)

Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 189.3, (235), 235.2, (292)

Boston, East Midlands, 189.2, (134), 261.2, (185)

Bromley, London, 186.6, (621), 229.9, (765)

New Forest, South-east England, 186.5, (335), 231.0, (415)

Havering, London, 186.1, (485), 249.8, (651)

Haringey, London, 185.5, (494), 209.9, (559)

Swindon, South-west England, 185.3, (413), 320.4, (714)

Mole Valley, South-east England, 181.6, (159), 231.9, (203)

Lambeth, London, 179.0, (576), 238.3, (767)

Bexley, London, 177.7, (443), 245.1, (611)

Greenwich, London, 177.1, (512), 212.4, (614)

Maidstone, South-east England, 176.2, (305), 223.0, (386)

Sedgemoor, South-west England, 175.8, (217), 343.5, (424)

Mid Devon, South-west England, 175.3, (146), 267.7, (223)

Lewisham, London, 174.2, (532), 213.9, (653)

West Berkshire, South-east England, 173.5, (275), 294.1, (466)

Ashford, South-east England, 173.3, (227), 229.0, (300)

Waltham Forest, London, 173.0, (479), 257.1, (712)

Wealden, South-east England, 169.6, (276), 258.7, (421)

Woking, South-east England, 169.0, (169), 226.0, (226)

Eastbourne, South-east England, 168.4, (174), 242.9, (251)

Brent, London, 168.1, (551), 235.2, (771)

Swale, South-east England, 167.5, (253), 190.0, (287)

Islington, London, 167.3, (415), 188.6, (468)

Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 166.6, (486), 249.2, (727)

Teignbridge, South-west England, 165.9, (224), 242.9, (328)

Westminster, London, 165.6, (447), 187.9, (507)

Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 165.5, (325), 242.4, (476)

York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 165.4, (349), 215.6, (455)

North Norfolk, Eastern England, 163.5, (172), 179.7, (189)

Barking and Dagenham, London, 162.1, (347), 250.3, (536)

Thanet, South-east England, 161.9, (229), 237.5, (336)

Newham, London, 160.7, (571), 228.3, (811)

Dover, South-east England, 158.6, (188), 240.5, (285)

Enfield, London, 156.8, (523), 215.2, (718)

Tower Hamlets, London, 156.3, (519), 189.5, (629)

Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 156.1, (124), 195.1, (155)

Chichester, South-east England, 153.9, (187), 254.3, (309)

Worthing, South-east England, 151.7, (168), 234.8, (260)

Horsham, South-east England, 151.2, (220), 223.4, (325)

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 150.9, (40), 124.5, (33)

Hastings, South-east England, 150.2, (139), 225.8, (209)

Waverley, South-east England, 148.6, (188), 227.6, (288)

Southwark, London, 147.8, (473), 194.7, (623)

Forest of Dean, South-west England, 142.4, (124), 245.7, (214)

Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 142.2, (221), 240.0, (373)

Mid Sussex, South-east England, 140.7, (214), 222.8, (339)

Cotswold, South-west England, 139.6, (126), 260.3, (235)

Canterbury, South-east England, 135.5, (226), 181.7, (303)

Hackney and City of London, London, 131.6, (384), 172.3, (503)

Shetland Islands, Scotland, 131.2, (30), 310.5, (71)

Bristol, South-west England, 129.9, (605), 262.5, (1223)

Camden, London, 127.7, (357), 197.5, (552)

North Somerset, South-west England, 125.2, (270), 302.0, (651)

Orkney Islands, Scotland, 120.5, (27), 241.1, (54)

Lewes, South-east England, 119.8, (124), 191.3, (198)

Cheltenham, South-west England, 118.9, (138), 193.0, (224)

Rother, South-east England, 117.9, (114), 165.4, (160)

Tewkesbury, South-west England, 109.7, (106), 207.0, (200)

South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 109.1, (314), 234.2, (674)

Gloucester, South-west England, 107.9, (140), 244.4, (317)

Stroud, South-west England, 107.5, (130), 254.7, (308)