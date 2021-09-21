Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kate meets Holocaust survivors who found ‘paradise’ in the Lake District

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 9:03 pm
The Duchess of Cambridge (centre) meets Ike Alter and Diane Stoller in the steam launch Osprey (Scott Heppell/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge heard the moving stories of Holocaust survivors sent to a British beauty spot to recuperate from the horrors of the Nazi regime.

Kate took a boat trip on Lake Windermere with two elderly men who more than 75 years ago were part of a 300-strong group known as the Windermere Children who went from “hell to paradise”.

While living close to the famous lake they underwent psychiatric sessions, art therapy and swam and climbed to aid their recovery, something the duchess described as “so forward thinking for the time”, adding: “It’s so relevant still today.”

Duchess of Cambridge visit to Cumbria
The Duchess of Cambridge (centre) takes a boat trip with Jean Hersh and Arek Hersh on Lake Windermere (Scott Heppell/PA)

TV celebrity and barrister Robert Rinder, star of ITV’s Judge Rinder, was among a group of Windermere Children family members.

In an episode of the BBC’s genealogy programme Who Do You Think You Are? he described how his grandfather, Morris Malinicky, came to Britain with the group and he paid tribute to the people of the Lake District for being so welcoming to the children.

In a tweet after her visit, the duchess said: “It was so powerful to hear how their time in the Lakes enjoying outdoor recreation, sport and art therapy, allowed them to be able to begin to rebuild their lives and eventually, their families here in the UK.”

The 300 Jewish children were flown to Britain in 1945 after many had been used as slave labour and witnesses to atrocities in camps like Auschwitz and Buchenwald.

Kate joined Arek Hersh and Ike Alterman, both aged 93, on Osprey, a 1902 steam launch, for a tour of the places they remembered, and they pointed out the bay where they used to go swimming and a wartime housing complex built for aircraft factory workers that became their home for their first six months in Britain.

Duchess of Cambridge visit to Cumbria
Kate commented on Twitter after meeting the Holocaust survivors (Scott Heppell/PA)

She had asked to meet them after reading about the Windermere Children and wanting to know if their resilience in overcoming the horrors they had witnessed and the therapy they received offered lessons for her own work with disadvantaged children across Britain.

Mr Hersh who lives in Leeds, lost 81 members of his immediately family in the Holocaust with only one of his sisters surviving.

Like Mr Alterman, who lives in Manchester, he spent time in Auschwitz and other camps.

Mr Alterman, who went on to become a Manchester jeweller and enjoy a long and happy marriage that produced two children and two grandchildren, told Kate how they had been starved and mistreated for years and then found a new world of riches in the Lake District.

“Each chalet had a bed, clean sheets.

“There were showers.

“I went swimming every third day, I went walking and climbing in the mountains,” he said.

“We had come from hell to paradise.”

Mr Hersh, who eventually became a car mechanic and then went into property rental, said: “It was a new life for us, no home, no parents, nobody.”

Duchess of Cambridge visit to Cumbria
During her visit to Cumbria Kate tried abseiling (Andy Stenning/Daily Mirror/PA)

Kate was interested in the role that the outdoor life, something she believes in passionately as a way of helping create health and happiness, had played in their recovery.

Mr Hersh agreed it had helped but he also admitted that he suffered nightmares for years after witnessing people being murdered in the camps.

The wartime Jewish refugees, aged between eight and 15, were mostly from Poland and spoke little or no English when they arrived.

Most were strangers but their six months together in Windermere was a bonding experience that made them friends for the rest of their lives.

Some of their children and grandchildren met Kate afterwards and chatted to her for an hour at Windermere Jetty about how the survivors met up once a year through the rest of their lives.

“We had no family so they became our family,” said Dr Trevor Friedman, a psychiatrist whose father was a survivor who became one of the Windermere Children.

“For us Windermere was this mythical place.”

Earlier Kate had braved new heights when she tried abseiling, taking the plunge at Cathedral Quarry in Little Langdale, Cumbria, after having a go at mountain biking with a group of Air Cadets.

