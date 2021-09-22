Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021
What the papers say – September 22

By Press Association
September 22, 2021, 3:13 am
A range of stories on Anglo-American relations feature on the front pages on Wednesday after Boris Johnson and Joe Biden met at the White House, while fears of a “cost of living crisis” are also covered.

The Times writes the UK will shift its focus away from Europe as it discusses plans to join a North American free-trade pact covering the US, Mexico and Canada.

The same story is featured on the front of the Daily Express, the paper calling the deal “colossal”.

The Guardian looks at the potential for a US-UK trade deal, reporting Britain’s hopes of the post-Brexit agreement “have all but evaporated” while the i says this is a “damaging setback for his vision of a post-Brexit Britain”.

The Independent leads with a picture of a third Russian charged over the Salisbury novichok attack, but its main story is a preview of Mr Johnson’s speech to the UN on climate change.

The Daily Telegraph writes France may look to offer up its seat on the UN Security Council as part of a push for a pan-European Union army.

The Financial Times writes the International Energy Agency has called on Russia to send more gas to Europe “to help alleviate the energy crisis”.

The Daily Mirror also leads on the energy crisis, warning millions of households are facing problems with rising inflation, an uplift in National Insurance contributions and higher bills.

The Daily Star also looks at the energy crisis, comparing the views of the Prime Minister and pig farmers and asking “Who’s telling porkies?”

The Daily Mail leads with the views of Home Secretary Priti Patel and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on the “eco mob” who have “brought chaos to the M25”.

And Metro says one patient made 673 calls to their GP surgery before joining a queue for an appointment.

