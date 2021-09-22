Police appeal over four children missing with father and grandmother

Police have appealed for help to find four children who have gone missing with their father and grandmother.

The siblings, aged between two and 11, were last seen on September 16 leaving their home in Islington, north London.

Detectives believe Tyler Jackman, 11, Zeah Jackman, seven, Marley Jackson, six, and two-year-old Zinayah Jackman are with their father Zion Jackman and their grandmother Una Nolan.

Zion Jackman and Una Nolan (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The family has links to Essex and the West Midlands.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley, who is leading the investigation, said: “It is absolutely crucial that we ensure the welfare of these young children.

“If you have seen them since their disappearance or know of their current whereabouts it is imperative that you come forward and tell my investigation team.

“My key priority is guaranteeing the safety of the children. Robust action will be taken if we become aware of any person intentionally assisting or facilitating their continued disappearance.

Zion Jackman, who is missing with his four children and their grandmother (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“I would encourage any person who wishes to come forward anonymously to do so. I can assure you that all information provided will be immediately followed up.”

Anyone who sees the children should call 999, and anyone with other information on where they are can call police on 101, or the Missing People charity on 116000, giving the reference number 21MIS027940.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.