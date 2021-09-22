Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
GP could face jail after embezzling more than £1.1m in just 41 days

By Press Association
September 22, 2021, 11:59 am
GP Rumi Chhapia (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A GP embezzled more than £1.1 million in less than two months in a “significant” abuse of trust.

Experienced doctor Rumi Chhapia could face a hefty jail sentence after defrauding a healthcare group out of the staggering amount of money.

The 45-year-old physician from Southsea, Hampshire, took advantage after his colleague went off sick, handing him access to crucial business accounts, prosecutors say.

He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with fraud.

Standing in the dock wearing a pink shirt, tie and a face mask, Chhapia indicated a plea of guilty to the single offence.

Prosecutor Lucy Linington told the court: “In a 41-day period this defendant has embezzled £1,133,704.50.

Rumi Chhapia
The fraud took place within a 41-day period, the court heard (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“And at the time of this offence he was an appointed director of what is otherwise known as the Portsmouth Primary Care Alliance Limited.”

The group – known as the PPCA – is a collection of GP practices working together in and around Portsmouth.

Its role in the city included tendering an out-of-hours GP service to the NHS, the court heard.

Ms Linington added: “At the time of this offence a director was signed off sick and therefore gave doctor Chhapia the freedom and the permission at that stage to have access to the business accounts of the PPCA.”

She said the abuse of trust involved in the offence was “significant” due to Chhapia’s position at the PPCA and the amount of money involved.

Chhapia has since repaid £233,000, magistrates were told.

The doctor, of Lennox Road North in Southsea, was told that his offending was so serious that he must be sentenced at the Crown Court.

He was released on bail and is expected to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on October 22.

