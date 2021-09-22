Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

No date for ending of PCR tests for fully vaccinated travellers

By Press Association
September 22, 2021, 12:08 pm Updated: September 22, 2021, 2:39 pm
No date has been set for the removal of PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said (Liam McBurney/PA)
No date has been set for the removal of PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said (Liam McBurney/PA)

No date has been set for the removal of PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

The Government last week announced its intention for people who have had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine to be able to use a cheaper lateral flow test instead of a PCR version for their day-two test.

Asked when the policy will be implemented, Mr Shapps told the Commons Transport Select Committee that the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is “aware” of the dates of October half-term, which is a popular period for families to go on holiday.

He said: “It’s clear the range of measures I introduced this week and last week are going to make a big difference and people will be able to travel much more freely.

“Part of that is the removal of the PCR test on day two and replacing it with a much simpler lateral flow test.

“They (DHSC) are aware of half-term and are working closely with the private-sector providers to ensure we can do this as quickly as possible.”

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

Mr Shapps also expressed hope that the rollout of vaccines in the UK and overseas means the Government has “moved away from the bad old days” when countries were added to the red list with little notice.

“I absolutely recognise how crippling it is for individuals and communities when these things happen quickly,” he said. “I never want to see it.

“Having said that, you would expect that as a Government minister we need to make clear that we will do whatever it takes to protect the health of people in this country.”

Mr Shapps confirmed the red list will continue to be updated every three weeks, meaning the next changes are due around October 8.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]