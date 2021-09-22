Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Fewer trips, longer distances: how walking habits changed in 2020

By Press Association
September 22, 2021, 2:47 pm
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

People in England walked an average of 220 miles last year, the furthest since current records began, although the number of journeys made on foot fell compared with 2019 as lockdown restrictions led to major changes in travel habits.

While people clocked up the most miles since the start of records in 2002, the average number of trips dropped by 5%, from 250 per person in 2019 to 236 in 2020.

The number of walking “stages”, where someone walks as part of an overall trip – for example, going to the bus stop to catch a bus to work – fell by 16%, from 332 per person to 281.

The figures, published by the Department for Transport (DfT), show how travel last year was “considerably impacted” by the coronavirus pandemic, in particular the restrictions introduced in March.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

During this first lockdown, people were required by law to stay at home except to shop for basic necessities, travel to work if it was not possible to work from home, and for medical needs.

“One form of exercise a day” was permitted, “for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household”.

Some restrictions were eased in the summer but the recommendation to work from home remained in place for much of the year, while various rules were reintroduced in the autumn when the second wave of the virus began.

The restrictions are reflected in the DfT figures, which show the number of walking “stages” for utility purposes – to get to a place of work or education, for example – fell by 42% in 2020 compared with 2019, while walking stages for leisure increased by 9%.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The number of walking stages over a mile jumped by 26%, while walking trips – when the walking stage is also the longest part of the journey on foot – rose by 34%.

A similar trend was seen in cycling. The average number of miles increased by 62% to the highest levels since records began 2002, from 54 miles per person in 2019 to 88 miles in 2020.

The number of cycling trips jumped by 26% from 16 per person to 20.

The total number of stages cycled rose from 964 million to 1.2 billion.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal