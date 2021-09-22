Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Immigration policy change urged within days to prevent food shortages

By Press Association
September 22, 2021, 3:16 pm
The food processing industry in the UK has also been a casualty of soaring gas prices (PA)
The food processing industry in the UK has also been a casualty of soaring gas prices (PA)

Government immigration policy must be changed within days if the UK is to prevent food shortages due to a lack of labour in processing plants, a Stormont minister has warned.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said workers in places like the Philippines are ready and willing to travel to the UK to work in the food sector but cannot gain access under the post-Brexit immigration system.

The food processing industry in the UK has also been a casualty of soaring international gas prices, with resultant shortages of CO2 used to stun animals for slaughter.

Mr Poots insisted the problems around labour shortages were not caused by Brexit, rather Government policy decisions after the UK left the EU.

Edwin Poots announces ministerial team
DUP minister Edwin Poots (Liam McBurney/PA)

The minister said he and DUP colleagues had made a “very clear” case to Government ministers on the extent of the problem.

“I have been saying that this needs to happen within weeks a change of policy and I think it’s now getting to the point where it needs to happen within days,” he said.

“Because right across the United Kingdom there is a shortage of workers in the food supply industry that really needs to change.

“It’s going to take a number of weeks to get those people in from the Philippines and elsewhere to do the job. They are available. We need to get that food from the field on to people’s plates.

“We could be in the bizarre situation of having food shortages on our shelves and healthy animals in our own country slaughtered on farms and not used for food production. That would just be a ridiculous situation that we were trying to import food from other parts of the world at a higher cost because we’ve got a labour shortage issue here in the United Kingdom.

“It’s not a direct result of Brexit, it’s a result of Government policy after Brexit and Government have the ability to very quickly amend that policy to ensure that we don’t have that situation develop.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal