Anne to visit Paris next month to meet Olympic and Paralympic officials

The Princess Royal will travel to Paris for a two-day visit next month to meet senior representatives of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Anne is a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and will hold meetings with officials working on the global sporting events being staged in the French capital.

The princess has had a long association with the Olympics since she won a place to compete in the 1976 Montreal Olympics as a three-day eventer.

She has been president of the British Olympic Association since 1983 and became an IOC committee member in 1988.

Her daughter Zara Tindall, also a world-class horsewoman, followed in her mother’s footsteps and competed in the London 2012 Olympics, winning a team eventing silver medal which was presented by Anne.

During her trip from October 3-4, the princess, who is patron of the Scottish Rugby Union, will also meet those involved in the Rugby World Cup France 2023.

To mark the 75th anniversary of Unesco, the Princess Royal will meet several of the recent laureates and prize winners of the Unesco-L’Oreal Women in Science Programme, which recognises researchers who are working to overcome global challenges.