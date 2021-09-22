Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Anne to visit Paris next month to meet Olympic and Paralympic officials

By Press Association
September 22, 2021, 3:49 pm
The Princess Royal will travel to Paris for a two-day visit in October (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Princess Royal will travel to Paris for a two-day visit in October (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Princess Royal will travel to Paris for a two-day visit next month to meet senior representatives of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Anne is a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and will hold meetings with officials working on the global sporting events being staged in the French capital.

The princess has had a long association with the Olympics since she won a place to compete in the 1976 Montreal Olympics as a three-day eventer.

She has been president of the British Olympic Association since 1983 and became an IOC committee member in 1988.

Her daughter Zara Tindall, also a world-class horsewoman, followed in her mother’s footsteps and competed in the London 2012 Olympics, winning a team eventing silver medal which was presented by Anne.

During her trip from October 3-4, the princess, who is patron of the Scottish Rugby Union, will also meet those involved in the Rugby World Cup France 2023.

To mark the 75th anniversary of Unesco, the Princess Royal will meet several of the recent laureates and prize winners of the Unesco-L’Oreal Women in Science Programme, which recognises researchers who are working to overcome global challenges.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]