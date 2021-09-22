Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK

Lottery winners pitch in to transform equine therapy charity’s yard

By Press Association
September 22, 2021, 6:28 pm
Terri Picton-Clark and other lottery winners help transform the yard at The Way of The Horse, in Lutterworth, Leicestershire (Jacob King/PA)
A group of National Lottery winners who won combined prizes worth more than £20 million have given up their time to help transform the premises of an equine therapy charity.

The founder of Leicestershire-based The Way of the Horse said she was lost for words after an “army” of 24 lottery winners from across the Midlands turned out to help with painting, planting, new fencing, and the creation of a new workspace in one of the charity’s barns.

The not-for-profit organisation, located near Broughton Astley, uses 10 horses to provide self-help programmes for individuals who have experienced trauma, including NHS staff seeking help during the Covid pandemic.

The programme of improvements took place after a call for assistance from charity volunteer Terri Picton-Clark, from nearby Lutterworth, who won a £1 million Lotto prize with her husband in January.

The 69-year-old has worked for the charity since 2019 and issued a post-2021 lockdown plea for fellow National Lottery winners to help transform the site.

The Way of the Horse founder Dina Shale, who wanted to help others after suffering childhood trauma and being treated by an equine psychotherapist in the US, studied and trained in the discipline before setting up the charity in 2015.

Dina said: “I am lost for words. The amount of work undertaken today by this group of National Lottery winners has been amazing.

“I can’t thank them enough. In just one day they have transformed a working farm into a colourful, warm and welcoming environment which will have such a positive and therapeutic effect on those who visit us.

“When Terri told me she had arranged for her new National Lottery friends to visit I didn’t realise she had raised an army. The effort everyone put into their tasks was amazing and genuinely inspirational.

“It brought tears to my eyes. I don’t have enough words other than simply thank you!”

Terri added: “If you don’t ask, you don’t get, so I came up with the idea of a makeover for our farmyard and now we have new driveway and entrance fencing and all our buildings have been painted including containers, barns and stables.

“It’s amazing to see these people just come together and give something back.”

The Way of the Horse has also received National Lottery Community Fund grants, totalling more than £265,000, to help it provide courses and help to its service users.

