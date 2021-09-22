Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021
News / UK

Microsoft unveils Surface Adaptive Kit to improve gadget accessibility

By Press Association
September 22, 2021, 6:40 pm Updated: September 22, 2021, 10:28 pm
Microsoft’s Surface Adaptive kit being used to help open a laptop (Microsoft/PA)
Microsoft has unveiled a new kit designed to make using gadgets more accessible for people with disabilities without compromising on their form or function.

Alongside the announcement of its new range of Surface devices, the company revealed the Surface Adaptive Kit – a range of labels for computer keys, cable port indicators and cable tags, and even device openers.

A number of the stickers are so-called bump labels, which come in a range of contrasting shapes and colours so they are easier to spot for people with sight loss and are raised so feel more prominent to the touch.

These are joined by transparent keycap labels, designed for the computer keys and are also raised to help guide users to certain keys.

Microsoft Surface Adaptive Kit
The kit contains a range of stickers, labels and tags to aid device accessibility. (Microsoft/PA)

The small pack, which Microsoft will sell for £14.99, also includes coloured tags and stickers to aid users in matching cables with their corresponding computer port.

The set is completed by two opener supports, to help those who may have limited strength more easily open a laptop lid by giving them a larger lift to pull on, with a second loop included which could attack to a lanyard or strap and is designed to be used to open a Surface Pro kickstand.

Dave Dame, Microsoft’s director of accessibility for devices, said: “It’s not simply about creating accessible technology, it’s about what the person can achieve and experience because of that technology.”

The new kit is the latest in a number of high-profile accessibility products the company has unveiled in recent years, including an adaptive controller for its Xbox console which makes playing the latest video games easier for those with a disability.

