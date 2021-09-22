Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Penguins named after Emma Raducanu and vaccine developer Dame Sarah Gilbert

By Press Association
September 22, 2021, 6:44 pm
The gentoo penguin chicks (Sea Life London Aquarium/PA)
Two penguins at an aquarium have been named after Britain’s tennis star Emma Raducanu and vaccine developer Dame Sarah Gilbert.

The gentoo penguin chicks, called Raducanu and Gilbert, have taken their names from two of the UK’s most inspirational women, Sea Life London Aquarium said.

Penguin chicks
The gentoo penguin chicks (Sea Life London Aquarium/PA)

Catherine Pritchard, the aquarium’s general manager, said: “Now the sex of the penguin chicks has been established it is a celebratory moment for the aquarium.

“We wanted to name our new females after two standout women of the past 18 months.”

They have only recently been able to establish the sex of the two penguins, who were born in May.

Earlier this month, 18-year-old tennis star Emma Raducanu won the US Open, becoming the first British woman to win a grand slam singles title since Virginia Wade lifted the Wimbledon trophy in 1977.

Dame Sarah “played a life-saving role in the battle against the Covid 19 pandemic”, Ms Pritchard said, through her work on the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

“Therefore we felt it a fitting tribute to commemorate their successes and mark their moments in time by naming our penguin chicks after them,” Ms Pritchard said.

Ms Raducanu commented on the news on Instagram, saying: “well this has made my day…hope you meet you”.

